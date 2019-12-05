The irreplaceable John Lennon

There are perhaps a handful of songs I would consider my all-time favourites, but the evergreen ‘Imagine’ by John Lennon will always have a spot at the top. Far be it from me to say that Lennon was a model saint, but as we are nearing his death anniversary on December 8, I find myself still in awe and wonder of the cultural impact that The Beatles had, and the vital role that Lennon played both in the band and in his illustrious solo career.

On December 8, 1980, the world lost one of the greatest artistes of all time — the co-leader of The Beatles, a solo recording artiste, an author, a graphic artist and a social activist. John Lennon was murdered by Mark David Chapman, a deranged fan, outside his Manhattan apartment. However, it doesn’t do to speak ill of the dead or so I’ve been told and hence I’ve found myself immersed in tracing the path he traversed in his life, both the ups and the downs.

At the age of five, he found himself in the midst of his parents’ decision to divorce and ended up living with his aunt. It is not so surprising perhaps that his adult life, while successful, was no less tumultuous than his childhood as he yearned to develop human connections. It seems an impossible thought that no one alive would not know who The Beatles are, such is the imprint they have left, the name they have forged, the brand they have created, the music they made, the legacy they left behind and the people they inspired.

Lennon’s first band

At the tender age of 15, Lennon formed his first band, The Quarrymen. This was the group that eventually evolved to become one of the greatest rock groups of all time, if not the greatest. Paul McCartney and George Harrison were both part of the group along with Stuart Sutcliffe, who served as the bassist and Pete Best was the drummer. It is clear, however, that The Beatles music was heavily influenced by Lennon rather than the pop inclination of McCartney. Eventually, Sutcliffe parted ways with the rest and Best was replaced by Ringo Starr and that was the broth of the beloved foursome who fearlessly made history in the music industry.

Lennon could be considered a rebel. He was wildly free in the pursuit of what set his heart on fire. An odd balance really if you think of Paul McCartney and his rather polar opposite disposition. While Lennon’s voice was strong yet nasal but entirely suitable for the songs he sang, McCartney was your heartthrob crooner. Lennon was forthright and was easily considered to be the representative of candour for the group. Surprisingly, the only field that Lennon received formal training in was the visual arts, but it was music he chose to pursue.

There are few bands or indeed music artistes that have had a similar career to The Beatles. Originating in obscurity in 1960, within three years they made an indisputable impact that had them considered as the next big thing — something that was cemented by their encompassing U.S. tour in 1964. When you think of The Beatles, a few songs will definitely come to mind. Universal favourites could be ‘Hey Jude,’ ‘Let it Be’ and ‘Yesterday.’ One of my personal favourites, however, is ‘I Want To Hold Your Hand,’ for sheer nostalgia, having heard this song multiple times during my childhood.

The biggest difference between the music that The Beatles made and Lennon’s solo ventures is while the lyrics for The Beatles were layered and ambiguous, sometimes having multiple meanings, Lennon, as he began to draw away from The Beatles, let his more declarative side take over. This was made even more possible once he began his highly controversial yet picture-perfect relationship with Yoko Ono. This is when he let his activism truly shine. In fact, his most constant political commitment was considered to be towards feminism. One of his more successful songs would be “Working Class Hero” which rather than reflect the music of The Beatles, steered far from it and instead went back to his Liverpool roots.

It is therefore not unexpected that Lennon, who left a huge impact not just musically and culturally but also socially, has had songs dedicated/inspired by him. ‘Life Is Real (Song for Lennon)’ by rock band Queen is most certainly the tribute song that runs the closest to Lennon’s own brand of music. George Harrison and Paul McCartney have written and sung tributes to their iconic bandmate in ‘All Those Years Ago’ and ‘Here Today’ respectively.

It is always a tragedy when any field loses a stalwart, a shining beacon. Losing Lennon was deeply felt by the music industry at large. He left behind a legacy that cannot be lost in the sands of time and cannot be wiped away to be replaced by something else. That is the mark of a true artiste, the mark of someone who was beloved, the mark of someone who was instrumental in the success of one of the biggest groups of all time — The Beatles. That man is John Lennon.