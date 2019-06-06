Raise a toast to 'The Humming Tree' and 'BFlat'

THT Turns 6

June 7 and 8, 9 pm onwards

The Humming Tree, Indiranagar

Tickets: ₹ 300 (day 1), ₹ 499 (day 2), via insider.in

While there is news of The Humming Tree shutting down their current location this month and opening in a new location later in the year, gig aficionados have the last few chances to raise a toast to the venue at their sixth year birthday blowout. Although the venue has moved, renovated and changed things many times over, the line-up for the two-day party shows their loyalties to India’s independent music circuit have remained the same as ever.

The first day kicks off with the album launch for city band Gauley Bhai’s debut full length album, Joro, which captures their heady, groovy mix of folksy rock. They will be supported by Parvaaz frontman Khalid Ahamed performing a solo set and multilingual rock band Mantalai, which is a musical experience with storytelling at the crux of it.

The other release comes on day two, for Chennai band The F16s, who have had a long association with The Humming Tree. On the back of putting out their new EP WKND FRNDS, the F16s will perform alongside fellow Chennai rock dependables Skrat, followed by a live set from Mumbai-based producer, guitarist and vocalist Imaad Shah aka Madboy.

Taba Chake, Mahesh, Sabu

June 8, 9 pm onwards

BFlat Bar, Indiranagar

Tickets: ₹ 400 + ₹ 200 cover charge, via insider.in

The city’s long-running music venue continues its 10-year anniversary celebrations with a host of singer-songwriters to bring in an easygoing vibe. The night includes fingerstyle guitarist and singer-songwriter Taba Chake, hailing from Arunachal and currently based in Mumbai. Chake released his debut album Bombay Dreams and started off with intimate shows, but now he is on to club shows, supported by city-based singer-songwriter Mahesh Raghunandan and Mumbai’s Andrew Sabu. Taba brings together a diverse, almost pastoral mix of rock, folk and pop, and is known for his widely streamed Hindi song ‘Shaayad’. While his last stop in the city was jinxed by a bad throat that prevented him from singing, he says this time, “I’m happy that I’m coming back and my voice is still there.” Bombay Dreams released in April and did well, but Taba says he didn’t have to reach out to anyone. “It has been received unexpectedly well. Everything happened organically and I was surprised. Maybe because I released an album after a while and it’s a mix of three languages (Hindi, English and Nyishi). A lot of North East people listen to me, but also people from all over the country. A lot of people me tag me on Instagram when they’re listening to my songs. I keep sharing those and try to be updated,” he says.

Kanchan Daniel and the Beards, Huyana, Midnight Poppies

June 9, 9 pm onwards

Fandom at Gilly’s Redefined

Tickets: ₹ 300 (cover charge), via Instamojo.com

It is ladies night of a different kind at Fandom this Sunday, with city-based gig organisers Bohemian Live putting together women-fronted bands for a night of blues, funk, rock, jazz and more. A big draw at this gig called Girl Power remains Mumbai-based singer Kanchan Daniel and her band, The Beards. Active since 2012, Kanchan’s powerful blues vocals has taken the band to many a stage across the country, singing about everything from comic spies to cosmetic surgery. They’ll be joined by two local bands who are working their way up in the live circuit, including Huyana, who play ska/funk/pop and Midnight Poppies, who present folk-tinged blues.

