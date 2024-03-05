Daily Quiz | On Antonio Vivaldi
Johann Sebastian Bach, a famous composer, who between 1713 and 1714 transcribed at least nine concertos of Vivaldi for keyboard, strings, organ, and harpsichord.START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 |
Why was Antonio Vivaldi nicknamed ‘Red Priest’?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : He had a mop of red hair and was trained as a priest.
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
2 / 5 |
Vivaldi was ordained as a priest in 1703 but did not function as one because he suffered from ‘strettezza di petto’. What has this ailment been interpreted as?
3 / 5 |
The composer spent 37 years of his life as a music teacher/director at the Pio Ospedale della Pietà asylum and most of his compositions were during that tenure. What sort of inmates were housed in that asylum?
4 / 5 |
The most recognised of his compositions were composed around 1718–1720 when Vivaldi was the court chapel master in Mantua. Name this group of four concerti and for which instrument were they written?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : ‘The Four Seasons (‘Le quattro stagioni’) for the violin.
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
5 / 5 |
If Mozart’s works are prefixed with ‘K’ (for Kochel Catalogue), by what two letters are compositions by Vivaldi identified today?
SHOW ANSWER
Answer : RV (Ryom-Verzeichnis) number created by Danish musicologist Peter Ryom.
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER?
YES
NO
COMMents
SHARE