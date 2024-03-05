Daily Quiz | On Antonio Vivaldi

1 / 5 | Why was Antonio Vivaldi nicknamed 'Red Priest'?

Answer : He had a mop of red hair and was trained as a priest.

2 / 5 | Vivaldi was ordained as a priest in 1703 but did not function as one because he suffered from 'strettezza di petto'. What has this ailment been interpreted as?

Answer : Asthma.

3 / 5 | The composer spent 37 years of his life as a music teacher/director at the Pio Ospedale della Pietà asylum and most of his compositions were during that tenure. What sort of inmates were housed in that asylum?

Answer : Orphaned girls.

4 / 5 | The most recognised of his compositions were composed around 1718–1720 when Vivaldi was the court chapel master in Mantua. Name this group of four concerti and for which instrument were they written?

Answer : 'The Four Seasons ('Le quattro stagioni') for the violin.