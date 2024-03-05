GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On Antonio Vivaldi

A quiz on Antonio Vivaldi, one of the greatest baroque composers, who was born on March 4, 1678

March 05, 2024 04:00 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST

V V Ramanan
Daily Quiz | On Antonio Vivaldi
Johann Sebastian Bach, a famous composer, who between 1713 and 1714 transcribed at least nine concertos of Vivaldi for keyboard, strings, organ, and harpsichord.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | Why was Antonio Vivaldi nicknamed ‘Red Priest’?
Answer : He had a mop of red hair and was trained as a priest.
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

The Hindu Quizzes / Text and Context

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.