The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Arjun Sai, first prize in Vocal, 0 to 12 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition Winners: Vocal
Winners in the Vocal category
The results of The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition are finally out. The newspaper received around 800 entries from participants across the world, some from as far as Tokyo, Switzerland, Dubai, Singapore and the U.S. Contestants participated in three broad age categories — up to 12, 13-19 and 20-40.
Here the winning entries in the Vocal category across all ages.