  • The Package

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition Winners: Vocal

The results of The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition are finally out. The newspaper received around 800 entries from participants across the world, some from as far as Tokyo, Switzerland, Dubai, Singapore and the U.S. Contestants participated in three broad age categories — up to 12, 13-19 and 20-40.

Here the winning entries in the Vocal category across all ages.

In This Package
Comments
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
In This Package
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Arjun Sai, first prize in Vocal, 0 to 12 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Parvathi Subramanian, second prize in Vocal, 0 to 12 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Varshitha Bala Srinivasan, second prize in Vocal, 0 to 12 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Vaibhav Vasanth, third prize in Vocal, 0 to 12 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Tanusri Balakrishnan, third prize in Vocal, 0 to 12 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: V. Poongoval, special prize in Vocal, 0 to 12 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Jhanvi Shankar, special prize in Vocal, 0 to 12 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Rasika Sivakumar, special prize in Vocal, 0 to 12 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Sahiti Peesapati, special prize in Vocal, 0 to 12 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Nithyashree V, special prize in Vocal, 0 to 12 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Mahati Srikanth Atreya, special prize in Vocal, 0 to 12 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: S.Sai Sruthi, first prize in Vocal, 13-19 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Sreya Sundararaman, first prize in Vocal, 13-19 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Saishree Anand, second prize in Vocal, 13-19 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Ishani Mukherjee, second prize in Vocal, 13-19 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Dhanush Anantharaman, second prize in Vocal, 13-19 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: V Ranjani Radha, third prize in Vocal, 13-19 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Mahatee Raghuram, third prize in Vocal, 13-19 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Manuhushri Balakrishnan, third prize in Vocal Thukkada, 13-19 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Vishal Anand, special prize in Vocal, 13-19 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Veda Raju, special prize in Vocal, 13-19 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Shanmugapriya Balasubramanian, special prize in Vocal, 13-19 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Samyuktha Sriram, special prize in Vocal, 13-19 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Nandini Dhanya Muralidharan, special prize in Vocal, 13-19 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Karthik G, first prize in Vocal, 20-40 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: R.S.Shankari, second prize in Vocal, 20-40 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Soundarya Chandrasekar, third prize in Vocal, 20-40 years
TRENDING TODAY