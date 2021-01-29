  • The Package

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition Winners: Hindustani

The results of The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition are finally out. The newspaper received around 800 entries from participants across the world, some from as far as Tokyo, Switzerland, Dubai, Singapore and the U.S. Contestants participated in three broad age categories — up to 12, 13-19 and 20-40.

Here the winning entries in the Hindustani category across all ages.

