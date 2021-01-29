  • The Package

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition Winners: Vocal Thukkada

The results of The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition are finally out. The newspaper received around 800 entries from participants across the world, some from as far as Tokyo, Switzerland, Dubai, Singapore and the U.S. Contestants participated in three broad age categories — up to 12, 13-19 and 20-40.

Here the winning entries in the Vocal Thukkada category across all ages.

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Sahana Kaushik, first prize in Vocal Thukkada, 0 to 12 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Janhavi Swaminathan, second prize in Vocal Thukkada, 0 to 12 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: K. Akshay, second prize in Vocal Thukkada, 0 to 12 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: B. Shwetha, third prize in Vocal Thukkada, 0 to 12 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Nanditha Kannan, first prize in Vocal Thukkada, 13-19 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Meghaa Satish, first prize in Vocal Thukkada, 13-19 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Vibha Sriram, second prize in Vocal Thukkada, 13-19 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Sruthy Sankar, second prize in Vocal Thukkada, 13-19 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Aagama Shastry, third prize in Vocal Thukkada, 13-19 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Nivedha Harish, special prize in Vocal Thukkada, 13-19 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: M.V.S. Nisha, first prize in Vocal Thukkada, 20-40 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Jayashree Aditya, second prize in Vocal Thukkada, 20-40 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: R Vanishree, third prize in Vocal Thukkada, 20-40 years
