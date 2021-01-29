Music The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Sahana Kaushik, first prize in Vocal Thukkada, 0 to 12 years The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Sahana Kaushik, first prize in Vocal Thukkada, 0 to 12 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition Winners: Vocal Thukkada
The results of The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition are finally out. The newspaper received around 800 entries from participants across the world, some from as far as Tokyo, Switzerland, Dubai, Singapore and the U.S. Contestants participated in three broad age categories — up to 12, 13-19 and 20-40.
Here the winning entries in the Vocal Thukkada category across all ages.
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Sruthy Sankar, second prize in Vocal Thukkada, 13-19 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: M.V.S. Nisha, first prize in Vocal Thukkada, 20-40 years