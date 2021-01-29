  • The Package

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition Winners: Veena

The results of The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition are finally out. The newspaper received around 800 entries from participants across the world, some from as far as Tokyo, Switzerland, Dubai, Singapore and the U.S. Contestants participated in three broad age categories — up to 12, 13-19 and 20-40.

Here the winning entries in the Veena category across all ages.

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: S.Logashree, first prize in Veena, 0 to 12 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Padmini Harish, second prize in Veena, 0 to 12 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Harini Raguraman Iyer, third prize in Veena, 0 to 12 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Moukthika Manikandan, third prize in Veena, 0 to 12 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Janani Mahesh, third prize in Veena, 0 to 12 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: S. Ramkumar, first prize in Veena, 13 to 19 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Lavanya Srikanth, first prize in Veena, 13 to 19 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Sriya Marellapudi, first prize in Veena, 13 to 19 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Sangeetha Narayanan, second prize in Veena, 13 to 19 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: B Sneha Gomathy, third prize in Veena, 13 to 19 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: A. Archana, third prize in Veena, 13 to 19 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Madhu Ramakrishnan, first prize in Veena, 20-40 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: S. Lalitha Devi, second prize in Veena, 20 to 40 years
