Music The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: S.Logashree, first prize in Veena, 0 to 12 years The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: S.Logashree, first prize in Veena, 0 to 12 years
- The Package
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition Winners: Veena
Winners in the Veena category
The results of The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition are finally out. The newspaper received around 800 entries from participants across the world, some from as far as Tokyo, Switzerland, Dubai, Singapore and the U.S. Contestants participated in three broad age categories — up to 12, 13-19 and 20-40.
Here the winning entries in the Veena category across all ages.