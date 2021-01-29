Music The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Skanda Manjunath, first prize in Konnakkol, 0-12 years The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Skanda Manjunath, first prize in Konnakkol, 0-12 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition Winners: Konnakkol
Winners in the Konnakkol category
The results of The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition are finally out. The newspaper received around 800 entries from participants across the world, some from as far as Tokyo, Switzerland, Dubai, Singapore and the U.S. Contestants participated in three broad age categories — up to 12, 13-19 and 20-40.
Here the winning entries in the Konnakol category across all ages.