The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition Winners: Keyboard
Winners in the Keyboard category
The results of The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition are finally out. The newspaper received around 800 entries from participants across the world, some from as far as Tokyo, Switzerland, Dubai, Singapore and the U.S. Contestants participated in three broad age categories — up to 12, 13-19 and 20-40.
Here the winning entries in the Keyboard category across all ages.