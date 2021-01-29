Music The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Vishnu V Kammath, first prize in Kanjira The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Vishnu V Kammath, first prize in Kanjira
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition Winners: Kanjira
Winners in the Kanjira category
The results of The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition are finally out. The newspaper received around 800 entries from participants across the world, some from as far as Tokyo, Switzerland, Dubai, Singapore and the U.S. Contestants participated in three broad age categories — up to 12, 13-19 and 20-40.
Here the winning entries in the Kanjira category across all ages.