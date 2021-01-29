Music The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Shriman Raghu Krishna, first prize in Ghatam, 0-12 years The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Shriman Raghu Krishna, first prize in Ghatam, 0-12 years
- The Package
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition Winners: Ghatam
Winners in the Ghatam category
The results of The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition are finally out. The newspaper received around 800 entries from participants across the world, some from as far as Tokyo, Switzerland, Dubai, Singapore and the U.S. Contestants participated in three broad age categories — up to 12, 13-19 and 20-40.
Here the winning entries in the Ghatam category across all ages.