The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: S.Sai Sruthi, first prize in Vocal, 13-19 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: S. Lalitha Devi, second prize in Veena, 20 to 40 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Madhu Ramakrishnan, first prize in Veena, 20 to 40 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: B Sneha Gomathy, third prize in Veena, 13 to 19 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Sangeetha Narayanan, second prize in Veena, 13 to 19 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Sriya Marellapudi, first prize in Veena, 13 to 19 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Lavanya Srikanth, first prize in Veena, 13 to 19 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Mahati Srikanth Atreya, special prize in Vocal, 0 to 12 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Nithyashree V, special prize in Vocal, 0 to 12 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Sahiti Peesapati, special prize in Vocal, 0 to 12 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Rasika Sivakumar, special prize in Vocal, 0 to 12 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Jhanvi Shankar, special prize in Vocal, 0 to 12 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Tanusri Balakrishnan, third prize in Vocal, 0 to 12 years
