The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: S.Sai Sruthi, first prize in Vocal, 13-19 years

 

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: H Vishwas, first prize in Mandolin

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: S. Lalitha Devi, second prize in Veena, 20 to 40 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Madhu Ramakrishnan, first prize in Veena, 20 to 40 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: A. Archana, third prize in Veena, 13 to 19 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: B Sneha Gomathy, third prize in Veena, 13 to 19 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Sangeetha Narayanan, second prize in Veena, 13 to 19 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Sriya Marellapudi, first prize in Veena, 13 to 19 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Lavanya Srikanth, first prize in Veena, 13 to 19 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: S. Ramkumar, first prize in Veena, 13 to 19 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Janani Mahesh, third prize in Veena, 0 to 12 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Moukthika Manikandan, third prize in Veena, 0 to 12 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Harini Raguraman Iyer, third prize in Veena, 0 to 12 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Padmini Harish, second prize in Veena, 0 to 12 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: S.Logashree, first prize in Veena, 0 to 12 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Mahati Srikanth Atreya, special prize in Vocal, 0 to 12 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Nithyashree V, special prize in Vocal, 0 to 12 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Sahiti Peesapati, special prize in Vocal, 0 to 12 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Rasika Sivakumar, special prize in Vocal, 0 to 12 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Jhanvi Shankar, special prize in Vocal, 0 to 12 years

The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: V. Poongoval, special prize in Vocal, 0 to 12 years

