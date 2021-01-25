The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Janani Mahesh, third prize in Veena, 0 to 12 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Moukthika Manikandan, third prize in Veena, 0 to 12 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Harini Raguraman Iyer, third prize in Veena, 0 to 12 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Padmini Harish, second prize in Veena, 0 to 12 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Mahati Srikanth Atreya, special prize in Vocal, 0 to 12 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Nithyashree V, special prize in Vocal, 0 to 12 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Sahiti Peesapati, special prize in Vocal, 0 to 12 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Rasika Sivakumar, special prize in Vocal, 0 to 12 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Jhanvi Shankar, special prize in Vocal, 0 to 12 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Vaibhav Vasanth, third prize in Vocal, 0 to 12 years
The Hindu Margazhi Classical Music Competition: Varshitha Bala Srinivasan, second prize in Vocal, 0 to 12 years
