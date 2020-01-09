Podcast The Hindu In Concert | Opportunities galore for young Carnatic musicians, but success is a game of chance, says Ramakrishnan Murthy during Margazhi music season 2019 Jayant Sriram “Art has no objective measure, no statistics to help you determine parameters for what’s appealing. It simply comes down to public opinion. Either you strike a chord or you don’t.”
The Hindu In Concert Podcast 2020
The Hindu's exclusive music Podcast series, hosted by Jayant Sriram, delves into the craft and careers of leading artistes and music commentators
