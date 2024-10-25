Daily Quiz: On Katy Perry

Q: The iconic singer was first nominated for her first Grammy award in 2009 and has since been nominated 12 times. She earned her first nomination for a song which was part of her 2008-hit album. Has she won a Grammy award? Also name the album.

A: No, she has not won a Grammy; One Of The Boys

Q: This popular song by Perry was not just a U.S. number 1 single when it was released but has also been used in many films such as Seth Rogan’s The Interview and Madagascar 3. Identify the song.

A: Firework

Q: Perry holds the Guinness World Record for this feat that happened after the release of her hit album Teenage Dream. She is the second artist after Michael Jackson to achieve this feat. Name the record. Also name the album that earned Jackson this accolade.

A: First female to have five No.1 singles from one album (US) and Bad

Q: Apart from being musically inclined, what do Katy Perry, Britney Spears,Nicole Scherzinger have in common?

A: All of them appeared on TV show How I met your mother

Q: Her latest album has been plagued by controversy and failed singles. Authorities are also investigating the production company behind the video of a song in her album. Identify the song and the album.

A: Lifetimes and album 143

