The Good, the Bad and the Ugly at the Grammys

The crème de la crème of the music industry took the stage on January 26, for music’s biggest night. Yet, it was not without strife. It was emotional. It was teary because while January 26 might have been the Grammys it was also the day we lost Kobe Bryant — one of the most famous basketball players in the world. Every moment, one could see the hint of Bryant and the tribute that the artistes paid to him, especially by host Alicia Keys’ performance of ‘It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday’ with Boyz II Men.

The Grammy Awards also took place hot on the heels of the shadow of a scandal when Recording Academy chief Deborah Dugan was removed 10 days prior to the event and her allegations of misconduct were left ringing in their ears. But the night also saw Billie Eilish sweep the biggest four awards of the night — Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Best New Artist — a feat that hasn’t happened since Christopher Cross in 1981. In addition to this, she also took the award for Best Pop Vocal Album. Lil Nas X took the stage for an explosive collaboration of ‘Old Town Road,’ which featured Billy Ray Cyrus, Mason Ramsey, Diplo, Nas and K-Pop group BTS, who made their debut Grammy performance with the collab. Camilla Cabello performed a heart-wrenching song dedicated to her father and Lizzo’s stage proved exactly why she was the frontrunner with the nominations.

Unfortunately, the highs of the Grammys were just not enough to combat with the lows of it and the hard truth is that even for artistes within the industry, the Grammys is losing relevance. So it was another year of no-shows. I remember seeing the original seating plan which had Taylor Swift, Beyonce and Jay-Z among them and yet none of them turned up. Lady Gaga was conspicuously absent as well which makes you wonder exactly how the Grammys are going to recover when most of the top stars do not bother to attend.

When the nominations first came out, Twitter erupted and why was that? Fans were outraged by the complete shut-out that BTS faced despite breaking records and easily being eligible for any of the major categories. This was perhaps the proverbial straw that broke the camel’s back. News articles were so much bolder with outlines of how the Grammys were known for being racist and excluding deserving artistes based on their lineage and colour.

I love Billie and I’m proud of how much she’s achieved because she is a brilliant artiste. Yet, to many, it seemed that artistes of mixed race or a darker race were being slighted again. Still, Billie is young and she did not deserve the amount of hate she got online for winning all four major awards.

Another thing that just did not work for me — Aerosmith and Run DMC’s performance. This was something I was looking forward to and it was rather disappointing. On the whole, however, other than Alicia Keys doing a splendid job of being a host and proving why we still need hosts, the performances were the highlight. Demi Lovato performed ‘Anyone’ for the first time since her overdose in 2018 — a performance that brought tears to everyone’s eyes.

Tyler the Creator burned the stage and took home the Best Rap Album award as well. Billie Eilish showed her haunting vocals as she performed a stripped-down ballad, ‘When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ and Ariana Grande showed us a medley of her hits from 2019. The late rapper Nipsey Hussle received two awards posthumously for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap/Song Performance. Lil Nas X also bagged two awards for Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.