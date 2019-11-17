‘The ecosystem consists of a guru, shishya and young artistes’

To keep alive the age-old guru-shishya parampara, the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) and Citi India have been supporting young talent in Hindustani classical music for the last eight years.

Dr. Suvarnalata Rao, head programming, Indian music, NCPA, said, “Indian music is an oral tradition. You hear what your guru is playing or singing and try to learn it and when you become a guru you pass on the same knowledge to your disciple. Since, it is an oral tradition, the guru becomes the paramount person. [This] is the most important aspect for the promotion, preservation and propagation of Indian classical music.”

This year, NCPA will continue it’s initiative named, ‘Support to Gurus’, under which eight gurus are paid to train three students each for five years. “The students are chosen on the basis of their potential of becoming a performer in future. All the remunerations and costs are taken care of by [us]. We have gurus for each genre of Hindustani classical music that is — dhrupad, khayal and instrumental,” said Dr. Rao.

The NCPA and Citi India also run another programme, whereby nine scholarships are given to deserving budding artistes of Hindustani classical music for an year’s advanced training. The applications for this programme are invited from across the country. “The selected candidates are invited for a live audition in the presence of three senior gurus,” explained Dr. Rao. The approach to training classical musicians is the same as building a musical universe, “The ecosystem consists of a guru, shishya and the promising young artistes who will become the future gurus. The audience is also a part of the ecosystem,” emphasises Dr. Rao. All these components come together at an annual event called Aadi Anant.

This year’s edition of Aadi Anant will feature jugalbandis between the greatest maestros of Indian classical music. On December 1, legendary santoor exponent Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma and flautist Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia will strike a musical conversation that will take the audience on a journey moving from classical to lighter genres, showcasing the capability of Indian instruments to express myriad shades of sound and emotion. Shiv Kumar Sharma said, “The music will be impromptu and planned on the stage and in that lies its intrinsic beauty.”

The second performance on December 14 is by tabla maestro Ustaad Zakir Hussain, which will first be a solo, and then a duet with Niladri Kumar on the sitar.

For details of Aadi Anant, please see www.ncpa.com Candidates who wish to apply for the Citi-NCPA scholarship can send in their bio-data on music education via e-mail to ncpascholarships@gmail.com on or before December 31, 2019.