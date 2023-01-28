Edward Maya on what’s common between Romania and India

January 28, 2023 02:23 pm | Updated 02:23 pm IST

Romanian DJ-singer Edward Maya has had a close connection with India ever since his first show in 2010. After having done nearly 50 shows here, it’s safe to say India is his second home. “Every show is a new experience with a new audience and expectations. I am excited to be performing for the Hard Rock Cafe Asilo Tour,” says Edward, ahead of his concert on January 29 in Mumbai.

Edward Maya Date : January 29, 2023 Time: 9pm onwards Venue: Asilo, The St. Regis Mumbai Price : ₹5,000 and upwards Tickets on Bookmyshow.com

Edward feels there are a lot of cultural similarities between Romania and India and this aspect makes him come back again and again. “The structuring of society, its ethics and values are similar in both the cultures of India and Romania. Musically, we are closely connected by various means. Also, there are a lot of similarities between Romanian cuisine and Indian traditional cuisine,” adds Eduard Marian who changed his stage name to Edward Maya finding resonance in the mystic magical ambience of India.

First and the best

Edwards’ very first song ‘Stereo Love’ in 2009 was a huge international hit and was viewed more than 700 million times on YouTube; it even won him his first Billboard Music Award in 2011. This spurred him to take his concerts worldwide. The techno-beat of Stereo Love also made it one of the top EDM

“Stereo Love is like my firstborn. That magnum opus will always be my baby. I still can’t believe that this song got me the coveted Billboard Award. One should believe in one’s creation and, eventually, it will yield you success,” says Edward.

Songs like ‘This Is My Life’, ‘Desert Rain’, ‘Love Story’, ‘Miracles’, ‘Feeling’, Angels (Album), and ‘Harem’ followed the success of ‘Stereo Love’. All his songs, according to Edward, “express the inner artistic emotion of his heart.” His collaborations with Indian artistes such as Sona Mahapatra, and teaming up with Kanika Kapoor and Badshah on stage have won him a steady Indian audience.

Tryst with music

Edward says he ‘met music at an early age’. “My grandfather played the flute, the bagpipe and the accordion for me. My first inspiration was from Romanian folklore. At the age of seven, I discovered the electronic music genre, inspired by the likes of Jean Michel Jarre and Vangelis. Once I started schooling, I discovered classical music on the radio and club music. Across the years, my orientation was towards a certain personal direction in music and that’s how I became Edward Maya.”

Edwards wears several creative hats — film composer, DJ, producer, singer and songwriter — and shifts into each of these spaces effortlessly. “That is what I believe in — being versatile and a multitasker. A good and dedicated musician always knows how to shuffle between the various spaces of music with ease. One needs to try to be a jack of all trades and a master in most of them,” he says.

Edward plans to travel between India and Dubai, making both territories his base for the music business. “There are a lot of Bollywood-centric projects I am currently working on and a host of collaborations with Indian singers,” he reveals.

ADVERTISEMENT