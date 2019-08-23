Billboard Hot 100 Chart: Here are the singers who have hit the top spot

‘Old Town Road’ by 20-year-old Lil Nas X made Billboard history when it became the longest-charting track at number 1 (19 weeks) on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, before being dethroned this week by Billie Eilish's ‘Bad Guy’. It is certainly a huge feat given that the songs and artistes he beat to clinch the record were Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s ‘One Sweet Day,’ and ‘Despacito,’ the Latin-pop infused superhit by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber — both songs earlier topped the chart for 16 weeks. But when did this prestigious chart come into play and who are the artistes that forged history?

Celebrating its 61st anniversary, Billboard launched the ‘Billboard Hot 100 chart’ on August 4, 1958, and is now considered the gold standard worldwide. ‘Poor Little Fool’, a rock and roll song, by Ricky Nelson became the first chart-topper. This was just the beginning of the chart that would go down in history as the most popular measuring standard for music.

“The Billboard Hot 100 Chart impacts the way we perceive artistes and success in the music industry. It moulds the perceptions we have around genres and sometimes talented artistes fall between these cracks and are never able to make it since they don’t fit into certain categories or if simply aren’t ‘mainstream’ enough to appear on the chart,” says Riddhi Chakraborty, senior writer, and video producer at Rolling Stone India. This is evidenced by the viral hit that ‘Despacito’ became, launching Latin-Pop onto a new level.

“ Most global media use the Billboard Hot 100 chart to gauge an artist and a track’s commercial success among American audiences as well as a collective international audience. Some countries do have their chart systems while curating content for local audiences and depending on the story in question, might either only refer to local charts or draw a comparison between both,” points out Chakraborty when asked whether music magazines and channels depend on the Hot 100 chart to curate the content.

Talking about the relevance of the chart’s rating, Anurag Tagat, who writes on global music for various publications, says, “In India, we view it as the standard of international music. Given that landing a spot on the chart depends on album sales, streaming units, etc., in the U.S., essentially what the chart holds is what the Americans like and we’ve accepted it as the standard for Western music. To the best of my knowledge, no Indian artiste has made it to the Billboard Hot 100 chart yet. But we can hope for the future. Back in the days, the chart used to be calculated from record sales and music retailers. Now, since we’ve moved to the digital platform, it has become easier to calculate the chart spots. It combines physical and digital album sales, radio play and streams from online platforms such as Spotify, YouTube and iTunes. Landing a spot on this chart means that the artiste has achieved global visibility and that is no easy task.”

“For instance, Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, has over 561 million streams on Spotify alone. This is quite an achievement,” adds Chakraborty.

Even ‘Old Town Road’ charted with the help of its many remixes, not least of which was ‘Seoul Town Road’ that featured leader and rapper RM of K-Pop supergroup BTS, who themselves have made history as the first Korean group to have a song in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100.

But as with everything, we are who we are today because of the steps left by those who came before us, we’re going back to the beginning to reminisce and revel in the beauty of the chart-topping hits over the decades.

The evergreen 1960s was a wonderful era for music and was largely dominated by one of the most iconic music groups of all time — The Beatles. Holding the record for both the artiste with the maximum Number 1 position in the decade and the artiste with the most number of weeks spent there. They were a revolution in the music industry and beyond, gaining almost a cult status, followed by millions of fans. And who can blame them? We’ve all crooned to the lyrics of ‘Hey Jude’ as we swayed to the tunes of ‘Yesterday’ sometime in our lives, or in my case almost every day. The ’60s also saw the release of ‘Sugar Sugar’ by The Archies, which was the biggest hit of 1969.

The ‘60s boasted of so many hits that it’s really hard not to mention them all but here are some of the biggest chart-toppers of that decade. ‘Mack The Knife’ by Bobby Darian spent nine weeks at the top, ‘Are You Lonesome Tonight?’ flowed with the deep voice of Elvis Presley, ‘You’ve Lost That Lovin Feeling’ is a timeless classic by The Righteous Brothers and ‘The Sound of Silence’ by Simon & Garfunkel are just a few of the many that made the decade memorable.

The vibrant ‘70s saw the beginning of the disco era, as well as some good-old country and pop. Bee Gees was the group that dominated this decade when it came to topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart but they were closely followed by the ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight?’ hitmaker, Elton John. ‘You Light Up My Life’ by Debby Boone spent the most number of weeks at Number 1 but there was a multitude of songs that were released in this decade. Cher’s ‘Half-Breed’, ‘Raindrops Keep Fallin' On My Head’ by B.J. Thomas, ‘Superstition’ by Stevie Wonder, ‘Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree’ a country hit by Tony Orlando and Dawn and of course, ‘Night Fever’ by the Bee Gees were some of the golden hits.

Eighties saw disco slowly fade away to be replaced by dance music while rock still had a fanbase. This was the decade where Michael Jackson proved he was born to be on stage. This era did have a glamorous line-up of artistes such as Whitney Houston, Lionel Richie, Stevie Wonder, George Michael, Bon Jovi, Phil Collins and many more. ‘Physical’ by Olivia-Newton John held the record for the longest-charting song at Number 1 for this decade but we also had songs like ‘Every Breath You Take’ by The Police, ‘Michael Jackson’s ‘Billie Jean’, ‘Like A prayer’ by Madonna, ‘Lady’ by Kenny Rogers, and ‘Take On Me’ by a-ha. There are a lot more I want to mention but for now, we move on.

The Millennials gave way to the Gen Z by the end of the ‘90s. The ‘Hero’ hitmaker Mariah Carey shone the brightest on the charts. That doesn’t mean there were not others. So we had ‘The power of love’ which featured the powerful vocals of Celine Dion, ‘Ice Ice Baby’ by Vanilla Ice, ‘Wannabe’ of Spice Girls proved that they were pros and while the fans were curious what he wanted to do, Meatloaf sang his way to the top with ‘I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)’. Of course, the song that charted the longest at number 1 was ‘One Sweet Day’ by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men.

Finally, we’re in the 21st century and with technology, there is a lot more exposure. Let’s start with the 2000s. While Mariah Carey’s ‘We belong together’ was the song that spent the most number of weeks at the top, Usher was the artiste that made headlines this decade. Beyoncé came up with ‘Irreplaceable’, Black Eyed Peas’ ‘I gotta feeling,’ when you couldn’t help but ‘Lose Yourself’ in Eminem’s number and when Usher said a big ‘Yeah’ (featuring Lil Jon & Ludacris). Other artistes who made it big were Kanye West, Alicia Keys, and 50 Cent to name a few.

Now we reach the 2010s. In fact, we’re in the last year of this decade, before we journey into a new era. The ‘Rude Boy’ singer Rihanna truly owned the charts this decade even if the longest-charting song at the top is ‘Old Town Road.’ And who are the other stars on the chart? Wiz Khalifa (‘See you again’ featuring Charlie Puth), Drake (‘God’s plan’), Ed Sheeran (‘Shape of you’) and Adele (‘Hello’).

Billboard Chart Classics

Top 10 songs that Billboard has displayed as the greatest Hot 100 hits of all time.

*‘The Twist’ by Chubby Checker released in 1960

*‘Smooth’ by Santana Featuring Rob Thomas released in 1999

*‘Mack The Knife’ by Bobby Darin released in 1959

*‘Uptown Funk’ Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars released in 2015

*‘How Do I Live’ by LeAnn Rimes released in 1997

*‘Party Rock Anthem’ by LMFAO Featuring Lauren Bennett & GoonRock released in 2011

*‘I Gotta Feeling’ by The Black Eyed Peas released in 2009

*‘Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix)’ by Los Del Rio released in 1996

*‘Shape of You’ by Ed Sheeran released in 2017

*‘Physical’ by Olivia Newton-John released in 1981