The Bangalore City Chamber Orchestra’s 2024 edition commences

February 23, 2024 02:25 pm | Updated 02:26 pm IST

The Bangalore City Chamber Orchestra (BCCO) will perform in Bengaluru before heading to Goa for a free concert on February 29 at St Michael’s Church, Taleigao, Goa. The event is presented by the Philomena Thumboochetty Music Academy and is supported by The Embassy Group, Puravankara, Furtados Music, IMAS and 360 One.

BCCO was founded in 2018 by Arun Rozario (also the director) with his wife Tanisha Herbert, conductor Joris Decolvenaer and the Late Sanya Myla Cotta.

Arun, a Bengaluru-based concert violinist, says he has always been passionate about quality music education. Arun, studied engineering from VTU (Visvesvaraya Technological University) while always studying music on the side.

“I had the privilege to study with some good teachers in India, US and Germany,” says the violinist, from his home in Horamavu. “I started learning music very early in life. I then travelled abroad to study music and perform. I returned to Bengaluru to impart training in western classical music here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The aim, says Arun, was to start a school in Bengaluru to train homegrown talents in Western professional classical music. “When I say ‘professional’, I mean we get professional artists from across the country and world while giving promising students a platform to perform beside them. This has been my dream and driving force.”

Arun started the VioVoi Music Academy in 2017. He teamed up with a number of organisations. “Philomena Thumboochetty Music Academy and International Music and Art Society (IMA), Mysuru , were some of the organisations that encouraged arts and have been very supportive of us.”

In 2018, after a successful premier season, Arun started BCCO with four other musicians. The aim of BCCO, Arun says, is to help musicians get a chance to perform and showcase their talent.

Music has no boundaries, Arun says, whether it is Indian or western classical. “If we look at the violin, piano and guitar, they are all Western instruments and we have adapted them to our culture and music, which is amazing. We have much music that is westernised, in films.”

Arun has extensively performed as a soloist in India and abroad besides touring with the National Youth Orchestra of Canada, performing with the South Asian Symphony Orchestra and the Symphony Orchestra of India to name just a few. He also holds a Licentiate certificate in violin performance from the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music (ABRSM), UK and is the winner of two full music scholarships in Canada. He is the recipient of the Fewkes Memorial Rolling Trophy for the best performer at the Music Diplomas.

Arun will perform with the orchestra. The February edition will consist of a 21-member string orchestra led by Joris and will feature trained musicians from Europe, India and Bengaluru. It will feature 11 violinists, four violas, three cellists and two double bassists.

BCCO will perform on February 26 at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, 7pm. Tickets on BookMyShow.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT