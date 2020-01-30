The award is for Kashi, says Pt. Chhannulal Mishra

It’s 7.30 a.m. and 83-year-old Hindustani vocalist Pt. Chhannulal Mishra is on his way to the Banaras Hindu University, where he would be felicitated for getting chosen for Padma Vibhushan, one of the highest civilian awards. “Since the announcement was made his phone has been ringing constantly and guruji is flooded with felicitation invitations,” says Aman Jain, who has been training under Mishra for the past five years.

“I am delighted not because the recognition has come to me. I am more happy that the award celebrates one of the world’s oldest living cities, Kashi. And I dedicate it to the beauty and timelessness of Indian classical music,” says Pt. Chhannulal Mishra. His first gurus were his grandfather Shanta Prasad and father Badri Prasad Mishra. Though he trained in Kirana Gharana under Ustad Abdul Ghani Khan, Mishra does not ascribe to the concept of gharana.

“I learnt in Kirana style but I live in Benaras. My music is a beautiful amalgam of what I was taught by my gurus and what I imbibed from Benaras that has been home to several stalwarts.”

Talking about why the city has three names, Mishra points out that Kashi denotes that it resides in Shiv’s Trishul, ‘Varanasi’ means from rivers Varuna to Assi and Benaras denotes how the ras (essence) of music will never diminish.

“I chose to live in Kashi because it is Shiv Nagari. The Lord preferred to move from Kailash and reside here. And it is from his damru that swar, laya and shabd flowed. Any wonder the city is the seat of culture and arts? I cannot imagine living elsewhere,” says Mishra.

But the veteran also rues that the flavour of shastriya sangeet is being lost with most youngsters taking the fusion route. “I can sing 11 types of thumri. Girija Devi worked hard to get thumri its due recognition and place in Hindustani music. Who wants to remember these pioneers? Thumri and other forms such as tappa, hori, chaiti and kajri are slowly fading away,” he says.

Mishra insists that when melody is sacrificed in the name of doing something new, it does not augur well for classical music. “Madhurta nahin hai toh sangeet mein jaan hi nahin hain (without melody music is dead). By collaborating with completely unrelated genres and styles most often these youngsters make the music complicated and inaccessible. Sahaj, saral aur sundar, yeh acche sangeet ka mool mantra hai (the mantra of good music is simplicity and beauty),” says Mishra, who feels that though the award has come late, Baba Viswanath has taught him to be content with what one gets in life.

He hums his favourite thumri, ‘Khele masaan mein holi.’ “Do you know why it’s a staple at my concerts,” he asks and gives the answer: “Because it signifies Varanasi, where the real and mythical and birth and death comfortably co-exist.”