‘The Agam Story’ documents the journey of the band, Agam

“Someone taking time out to create a story about our journey is very touching. It brings out 10 years of meaningful existence of the team,” says Harish Sivaramakrishnan with a laugh. Frontman and lead vocalist of progressive Carnatic rock band Agam, he is talking about The Agam Story, a ‘rockumentary’ on the band directed by Vinu Janardanan.

The 23-minute-long documentary encapsulates the journey and music of the band, setting it against a concert of Agam held in the city recently.

“The narrative is built around how they connect with audience during a live show. As Harish says in the documentary, it is more like an addiction. They have been instrumental in making the young and the old groove to Carnatic kritis and ragas,” says Vinu.

Vinu Janardanan | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

It also introduces members of the band, who reminisce about their journey, bonding with each other and their compositions. “As a vocalist, I generally get a lot more attention than others whereas they also need to be seen and heard,” Harish says. In the seven-member band, except for one, all others have regular jobs. “It is rare to find professionals balancing their passion and profession,” Vinu adds.

A former mediaperson, Vinu is the co-writer of the National Award-winning documentary on Chembai Vaidyanatha Bhagavathar, Chembai — My Discovery of a Legend, and scriptwriter of the short film, Rabbit Hole.

Sumesh Lal, who is credited with rebranding Malayalam indie music, is the executive producer. “We had done a documentary on Mother Jane a decade ago in connection with the release of their album. It was more like a travelogue in which they also talked about the genesis of their songs. This project gives an insight into the band and its members, now that they have made a place for themselves in the music industry,” says Sumesh.

It is available on YouTube.