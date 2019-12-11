The accidental singer

Music happened to singer-songwriter Anurag Mishra by accident. It was while studying at NIT Rourkela that he first got a taste for performance after he stepped in to sing because the original singer was nowhere to be found. “One song led to another,” says Anurag. But being part of the rat race meant that he then studied at IIM and got a “good” job.

Post his studies, he did get a job in Mumbai and moved there in 2015. In 2018, he started his own YouTube channel, posting about 30 covers of popular Hindi songs. “After some time, I thought I should shift to something else: stop doing covers and write original songs instead. But in seven months I was able to write only one song. That’s when I took the calculated call to quit my job.”

And it has not been an easy journey. As Anurag says, he has had to face a lot of rejection.

However, this October, he released his debut album, Project SWA. ‘Swa’ refers to self in Hindi and the eight songs in the album refer to different emotions that one may feel within but not be able to express. His song ‘Chal pada’ is about overcoming depression, and ‘Arzi’ a prayer while ‘Maa’ is about expressing love for one’s mother. There is even a song titled ‘Mumbai’ about his love for the city.

Anurag is presently in Bengaluru to collaborate with different musicians. He plans to release acoustic versions of three songs from his album.

As for his advice for up and coming musicians, he says, “Either you have to be so good in one department such as singing or composing that no one can challenge you or you learn all aspects such as songwriting, singing, and composing.”

Find Anurag Mishra on YouTube.