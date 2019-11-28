Thaikkudam Bridge, Swarathma and more this weekend in Bengaluru

Thaikkudam Bridge

November 30, 7 pm onwards

Forum Shantiniketan Mall, Whitefield

Tickets: ₹749, via Insider.in

Ahead of the launch of their long-awaited second full-length album, Namah, Kerala’s masterful fusion collective Thaikkudam Bridge will perform new material at an open-air gig in the city. Between their 2015 album Navarasam and now, there’s been a sea of change in the band’s status in Indian music. A lot more fans have joined the fold, owing to their multiple international tours as well as violinist, co-founder and vocalist Govind Vasantha’s work in the Malayalam and Tamil film music industry. For their part, however, Thaikkudam Bridge have made Namah as a sonic handshake that’s collaboration heavy. This includes everyone from metal drummer Chris Adler to prog keyboardist Jordan Rudess to Indian classical veteran Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, guitarist Guthrie Govan, vocalist Ustad Rashid Khan and more.

Swarathma | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Swarathma

December 1, 6 pm onwards

MLR Convention Centre, JP Nagar

Tickets: ₹299, ₹399, via bookmyshow.com

Presented by the Indian Music Experience, Bengaluru’s folk rock band Swarathma will present their songs in a new light for a special showcase this week. The event includes a special Q&A session with members of the band, followed by a performance. Guitarist Varun Murali says, "It is awesome to be a part of the Up Close and Unplugged series, that is preserving oral histories of the journey of musicians. Bangalore hasn't had a place like this. For once we will not be interviewed in private, but before an audience where we get to share our creative process and our journey so that people get to understand us as artists. I'm looking forward to this experience!"

Escher’s Note | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Winter Fest

December 1, 7 pm onwards

Fandom at Gilly’s Redefined, Koramangala

Tickets: ₹350 plus ₹250 (cover charge), via Instamojo.com

As part of city-based company Proximity Music Management’s new gig series, Winter Fest brings together five heavy and extreme metal bands on one stage at Fandom. The gig marks a return to the stage for Kerala thrash metal band Chaos and Bengaluru metallers Escher’s Knot, who have resumed gigging after being inactive for most of 2019. Progressive/experimental metal band Eccentric Pendulum too return to play a gig on home ground after a while, alongside death metal band Prime Rage and grindcore act xRepeatx. Escher’s Knot, who are closing off their current tour in Bengaluru this week, are back on track with new bassist Vishnu Rajendranath, who also plays for Chaos. The bands will play back-to-back sets, which means one intense night of performing for drummer Manu Krishnan and Vishnu, who are members of both Escher’s Knot and Chaos. Songs from Escher’s Knot’s upcoming album will be part of the setlist, including ‘Mechanical Eye’, ‘Of Theories and Conspiracies’ and more.