Watch | Telugu stars film a ‘Fight against Coronavirus’ music video from their respective homes

Actors Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Varun Tej and Sai Dharam Tej have featured in a Coronavirus awareness music video, recorded from their individual homes. The song composed by music director Koti has the actors urging everyone to ‘fight the virus’ by staying home, ensuring personal distancing and hygiene.

Chiranjeevi shared the three-minute music video on Twitter and Instagram on Sunday evening, with the hashtags #IndiaFightsCorona #LetsFightThisVirus and #UnitedAgainstCorona. The song has lyrics by Srinivasa Mouli.

In a tweet that followed, he opened the forum for anyone who wants to sing the song and film themselves singing on their phones, from their homes, and email the footage to creatives4ccc@gmail.com. The selected footage will be edited and added to the music video. The actor urged everyone to stay home, stay safe.

Nagarjuna Akkineni in the music video | Photo Credit: By arrangement

The music video is an initiative of Corona Crisis Charity (CCC), which was formed by Chiranjeevi and other like-minded stars in the Telugu film industry, last week. Since then, members of the film fraternity — actors, directors, producers and others — have been coming forward to donate liberally for daily wage workers in the Telugu film industry. Some have made contributions while others have also distributed essential supplies.