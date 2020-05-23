‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ turns 25, will get new title track by Amaal and Armaan Malik

23 May 2020 12:10 IST

The new ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ track will be presented as ‘India Ka Naya Music Anthem’ during the ‘Ek Desh, Ek Raag’ concert on May 24, celebrating the silver jubilee of the TV show

Composer Amaal Mallik and his brother, singer Armaan Malik, are creating a new version of the classic title track of the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, which turns 25 this year. Both brothers have a connect with the popular show. While Amaal was on the judges’ panel for Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2019, Armaan was a finalist on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2006.

With lyrics by Kunaal Verma and the composition of Amaal, the track will be sung by Armaan alongside singers Swapnil Bandodkar, Rajesh Krishnan, Vijay Prakash , Saketh, Haricharan, Sithara Krishnakumar, Anik Dhar, Ankita Bhattacharya, Durnibar Saha, Diptirekha Padhi, Swayam Padhi, Romy and Praval Ranjan.

“The title track of this show has meant so much to countless young music aspirants. It holds a special place in the heart of every fan of this epic franchise, me included — so when it came to reinventing the track, I knew I had a tough task on my hands,” said Amaal.

“The idea was to create a fresh track that brings back elements of nostalgia while building a fresh layer of resilience and energy, one that inspires all of us to stand together and rise above the ongoing crisis. I feel blessed that I got this opportunity to make ‘India ka naya music anthem’ While Kunaal Vermaa has contributed to the lyrics, Armaan has sung the Hindi parts of the track beautifully alongside all the regional singers who’ve sung it in 10 different languages,” Amaal added.

The new cut of the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa track will be presented as ‘India Ka Naya Music Anthem’ during the ‘Ek Desh, Ek Raag’ concert on May 24, which celebrates the silver jubilee gala of the popular TV show.

‘Ek Desh Ek Raag’ is a fund-raising concert to help humanity cope better with the testing times through the power of music. It will start on May 23 with a 25-hour music marathon on digital.

The 25-year milestone will culminate in a concert on May 24 in 10 languages across 19 ZEE channels with popular faces of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa singing from the confines of their homes.