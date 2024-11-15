Telangana says no to songs promoting drugs, and violence at Diljit Dosanjh's concert

Ahead of Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh’s concert on Friday (November 15, 2024) in Hyderabad, the Telangana government has issued a notice to the organisers stating that songs promoting alcohol, drugs, and violence shall not be sung at the event.

Diljit’s concert here was part of his Dil-Luminati Tour to 10 cities across India. Based on a representation from a resident of Chandigarh, the notice has been issued by the District Welfare Officer of the Department of Welfare of Women and Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens, Rangareddy.

The notice bars Diljit Dosanjh from singing songs promoting alcohol, drugs, and violence during his live show planned at Cyberabad on November 15. The notice also restricted the singer from using children on stage during his show. The notice further said loud sounds and flashing lights during the concert are harmful for the children.

The representation, submitted with video evidence, said that Diljit Dosanjh had already sung songs promoting alcohol, drugs, and violence during a live show in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi last month, the notice pointed out.

Meanwhile, a video posted on Diljit’s social media handles suggested that the singer reached the city and visited historic Charminar. He also offered prayers at a temple and Gurudwara in the city.

