Taylor Swift shines with star-studded Night 3 at Wembley, Travis Kelce steals the show

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback joined Swift during her “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” outfit change

Updated - June 24, 2024 12:49 pm IST

Published - June 24, 2024 12:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Taylor Swift performs “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” with Travis Kelce at Night 3 of The Eras Tour in London

Taylor Swift performs "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" with Travis Kelce at Night 3 of The Eras Tour in London

Taylor Swift’s third night at London’s Wembley Stadium took an unforgettable turn when NFL star and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, made a charming onstage cameo that has left the internet buzzing.

Taylor Swift’s Wembley performance attracts Prince William, Tom Cruise, Greta Gerwig and more to The Eras Tour

Dressed to impress in a tuxedo and top hat, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback joined Swift during her “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” outfit change, a recent addition from The Tortured Poets Department album. This marked Kelce’s first onstage appearance with Swift.

Taking over the role of a dancer, Kelce fanned himself, danced with flair, and shared a sweet moment with Swift, who seemed to blow him a kiss before continuing her song.

Night 3 at Wembley wasn’t just about the star couple. The evening continued the throngs of celebrity appearances at The Eras Tour including Jon Bon Jovi, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Andrew Scott, Sophie Turner, Gracie Abrams, Paul McCartney, Ellie Goulding, and Cate Blanchett.

The night before, Hugh Grant took to social media to rave about his experience at the concert, sharing a humorous account of doing tequila shots with Kelce.

he first night of her three-show stint on Friday saw Prince William celebrating his 42nd birthday with his children, George and Charlotte. In addition to the royals, the show attracted a host of celebrities including Tom Cruise, Greta Gerwig, Liam Hemsworth, Rachel Zegler, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Nicola Coughan, Cara Delevign and Jonathan Van Ness.

‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ concert movie review: Enchanting the world, one era at a time

Following her London shows, Swift will head to Dublin, Ireland, for three consecutive nights starting June 28, before moving on to Amsterdam, Switzerland, Germany, and Italy. Swift’s return to Wembley on August 15 for five more nights promises to be equally spectacular. Her U.S. fans can look forward to her Miami performances in October.

pop music / music / celebrity

