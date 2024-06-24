GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Taylor Swift seemingly mocked by Dave Grohl during Foo Fighters' London show

The Foo Fighters lead seemed to imply that Swift's performances might lack authenticity

Updated - June 24, 2024 12:57 pm IST

Published - June 24, 2024 12:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
During their Saturday night performance at London Stadium, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl took a jab at Taylor Swift, who was performing the second night of her Eras Tour just across town at Wembley Stadium.

During the concert, Grohl addressed the audience with a cheeky reference to Swift, saying, “I tell you, man, you don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift.” The comment drew laughter and cheers from the crowd.

Grohl continued by comparing the two tours. “So we like to call our tour the Errors Tour. We’ve had more than a few eras, and more than a few f***ing errors as well. Just a couple,” he quipped, playing on the name of Swift’s Eras Tour.

The Foo Fighters lead then seemed to imply that Swift’s performances might lack authenticity. “That’s because we actually play live. What? Just saying. You guys like raw, live rock ‘n’ roll music, right? You came to the right f***ing place,” Grohl declared, stirring up the crowd further.

The banter comes despite Grohl’s past positive remarks about Swift. However, some fans speculate the recent jabs might be linked to an incident where Grohl’s 17-year-old daughter faced online harassment from Swifties after criticizing Swift on social media for her private jet use.

Swift, during her third London show, praised her live band and crew, emphasizing their dedication. “Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band who’s gonna be playing live for you for 3.5 hours tonight, they deserve this so much,” Swift said. “And so does every one of my fellow performers. And you just gave that to us so generously, we will never forget it.”

Swift’s London performances have been a massive success, with approximately 80,000 fans attending each night. Following her London shows, Swift will perform in Dublin, Ireland, before continuing her tour in Amsterdam, Switzerland, Germany, and Italy, and eventually returning to Wembley Stadium in August for five more shows.

