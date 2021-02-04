An international touch: How singer Tanvi Shah re-packaged a Tamil classic

The singer and composer Girishh Gopalakrishnan have worked on P Susheela’s ‘Unnai Kaanadha Kannum’

Tanvi Shah is known for the international flavour she brings to her tracks. Every time a music composer calls her, it is probably to bring in the ‘world music’ vibe to a number.

When composer Girishh Gopalakrishnan called her one day during the pandemic-induced lockdown, the request was something similar, but it had to do with a Tamil classic number. For Carvaan Lounge Tamil, a concept by Amazon Prime Music and Saregama, which re-imagines hit retro Tamil numbers, Tanvi and Girishh have taken on a 1965 track, ‘Unnai Kaanadha Kannum’ from Idhaya Kamalam, sung by P Susheela and composed by KV Mahadevan.

“I was very scared because it was a Susheela amma classic. The minute you think remix, you think EDM and club music. But composer Girishh has an eclectic musical sensibility. He understood my strengths as a singer and has combined that with the aesthetics of the Tamil classic,” says Tanvi, adding, “We kept it soft and gave it an old-school Latin feel. Even the harmonies were tuned that way.”

Tanvi, whose recent work can be heard in the Yuvan Shankar Raja composition ‘Scream of Darkness’ song from the Vishal-starrer Chakra, is very much an accidental singer. In the early 2000s, AR Rahman heard a CD of hers and gave her an opportunity to sing in Yuva. She subsequently teamed up with him for Sillunu Oru Kaadhal and Sivaji, but her biggest claim to fame is undoubtedly ‘Jai Ho’ in Slumdog Millionaire that fetched her international popularity.

The song, which she co-wrote with AR Rahman, won her a Grammy, and life has not been the same since. “If I wear that crown and walk around, that would be the beginning of my end. I always keep asking, ‘Now what?’ and push myself more. As a singer, I have learnt and grown, and take every day as it comes.”