Tanishk Bagchi revamps Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 title track with Diljit Dosanjh and Pitbull

How do you make music that stands the test of time? In the age of social media hits and fleeting trends, music producer Tanishk Bagchi is aiming to answer this very question.

His newest work, the title track to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been making some noise with its versatile collaborations and styles. “For this song, I am collaborating with Diljit Dosanjh and Pitbull, and when I pitched this idea, everyone agreed that they will fit perfectly,” he says. The song, which builds upon the original title track of the first film Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), carries the sound of the Amapiano, which is a South African music genre that blends deep house, jazz, and lounge music, with a signature log drum beat.

This is not the first time Tanishk has tapped into music from the African subcontinent. Previously, he had used Afro beats in ‘Naach Meri Raani’ which was sung by Guru Randhawa and Nikhita Gandhi. “I decided to use Afro beats in that song specifically because Nora would be in it. The beats are well suited for the kind of dance movements she brings and people loved it”.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s original title track has English lyrics, and was later developed into a Punjabi rap for the second movie. The third film’s title track combines them both and has now evolved to collaborate with two of the biggest names in English and Punjabi music. Currently streaming on YouTube, the song was sung by Neeraj Sreedhar, who was also the singer for the title tracks on Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

The song’s opening beats bring a sense of nostalgia, reminding listeners of the original. “Creating a new song from scratch is easier, but reimagining an existing one takes time. You have to keep the essence while adding something fresh,” he explains. “Cross-cultural experiments always excite me because I’m introducing the Indian audience to new musical worlds. I have more projects in the works that I’m excited about.”

Speaking about how technology has impacted his process, he says that the evolution of technology cannot hinder the creative process, but only aid to it. “I have used AI during my production often, but I’m careful about doing it ethically. AI can be used as a research and reference tool, but when it comes to production, it’s important to involve artistes and let them do their thing.”

Tanishk’s formula to make good music is clear. Keep learning, take breaks to avoid being burnt out, and explore beyond the familiar. “I think the more you travel and open yourself up to new cultures and traditions, the more you learn and experiment with your art.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 title track is now streaming on YouTube.