Tanishk Bagchi on what inspired ‘Kya Baat Haii 2.0’ and ‘Bana Sharaabi’ in Vicky Kaushal-Kiara Advani film Govinda Naam Mera

December 16, 2022 03:09 pm | Updated 03:09 pm IST

Tanishk Bagchi is excited at the release of the Vicky Kaushal-Kiara Advani starrer Govinda Naam Mera on Disney+Hotstar. The music composer has done two songs — a recreated track Kya Baat Haii 2.0 and an original Bana Sharabi in the movie. “I am super excited as this is my first film with Vicky (Vicky Kaushal),” he says over the phone from Mumbai.

Kya Baat Haii by Harrdy Sandhu, B Praak and Jaani was a hit dance track. Tanishk who is synonymous with recreation was initially reluctant to recreate this track. Once he was persuaded to take it up, he retained the structure of Kya Baat Haii but made several other changes, incorporating more hip-hop beats and a female voice (Nikhita Gandhi), he informs.

The second song Bana Sharaabi he wrote is a romantic ballad. “Here, Sharaab doesn’t mean alcohol; it is another word for love,” he says. This was one of his compositions made during the 2021 lockdown when he felt short of inspiration. “Since we couldn’t go out, I would only watch the television and began to recall my first experiences.” This nostalgia reminded him of his first love and break-up and he began writing about these life experiences. “I just portrayed what I have been through and was surprised that a song was created from it.”

His recreations began with The Humma Song by AR Rahman ( Okay Jaanu) in 2017. “Working with Rahman sir is the biggest thing for any musician.” The song became a hit and was followed by recreated tracks like Aankh maare and Tip Tip which soon topped the music charts.

On facing criticism for recreations, he responds, “Recreations are not a trend that I started; In the 90s and 2000s we used to have remakes/remixes where the tracks were also accompanied with videos.”

Most of these songs, he says, are given by producers and directors. “I ensure that it sounds authentic and the original music director is credited for it.”

With his (late) father being a jazz player and his mother, a music teacher, music is in his genes. Yet, he never wanted a career in music. “My parents’ struggle made me not want a life like that; I wanted a career that would make me financially strong.” he recollects. However, he found himself drawn towards music and came to Mumbai 16 years ago to make a mark. Glad that he has been able to carve a niche in the competitive music industry, he says, “Many people thought that I cannot sustain here, but I was determined. People fail because they think big, but do not act upon their dreams; I planned my future from the start;, I knew what I had to do next.”

With two weeks to go for 2023, his plan for the coming year is ready. “I want to bring Sufiness in my music.” He is also set to form a band and give live performances.

Tanishk Bagchi s latest tracks ‘Bana Sharabi’and ‘Kya Baat Haii 2.0’ from Govinda Naam Mera are in association with Sony Music