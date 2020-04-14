Lockdown listen: Singer Sathyaprakash picks his favourite Tamil songs

Ulagin Muthal Isai (Thavapudhalvan)

This is a stage song composed by MS Viswanathan sir. The highlight is that it has both TM Soundararajan sir and PBS sir coming together; the former sings classical while the latter delivers Hindi lyrics. This is probably the toughest song of PB Srinivas, and my personal favourite. His Hindustani rendition, and how a vocal joust happens, is the core of this song — it’s a must-listen for music lovers.

Thenmerku Paruvakatru (Karuthamma)

A lot of people know this number, but whenever you re-visit it, you get some new musical perspectives. I recently heard this song on loop several times, and am in love with the synth interlude, the way it reminds us of rain and the manner in which the voices come across, thanks to the incredible sound design.

Munne En Munne (Sathuranga Vettai)

This is a song I’ve sung, but that’s not why I recommend it. The credit goes to composer Sean Roldan. It’s not a massive hit, but a lot of people have liked it. Without elements of percussion and backed by strings, this number also has beautiful lyrics by Madhan Karky. Listen to it just for the arrangements!

Oru Murai (Uyir Mozhi)

Not many people know about this film, which composer Santhosh Narayanan worked on even before his début, Attakathi. This song has been sung by Pradeep Kumar, whose voice I’m a big fan of. It’s a melody that will move you whenever you hear it.

Paarkadhe Oru Madhiri (Ambikapathy)

I’m not sure how many Tamil film music listeners heard this Tamil dubbed version of Dhanush-starrer Raanjhanaa. This jazz-style song, composed and sung by AR Rahman, has some very interesting elements — the accordion plays a major part here. It starts with a guitar and its progressions are something to watch out for.