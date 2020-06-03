T M Krishna, Zakir Hussain and Priyadarshini Govind in this week’s NCPA@home broadcast series

03 June 2020 14:47 IST

National Centre for the Performing Arts’s broadcast series this week includes archival performances by Zakir Hussain and Priyadarshini Govind and a talk by T M Krishna

The broadcast series of the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), called the ‘NCPA@home’, features recorded performances by well-known personalities in the field of music and dance, including Zakir Hussain and Priyadarshini Govind, jazz jam session with international artistes, Symphony Orchestra of India and a talk by T.M Krishna, from June 3 to 7.

The NCPA’s curated digital series is a showcase of international, Indian and western classical music, and dance. The NCPA is also collaborating with Tata Literature Live! to stream a session from Mumbai’s annual literature festival every Wednesday at 6 pm.

This week’s schedule:

June 3; 6 p.m: ‘Art & Activism’ talk by Carnatic vocalist, writer, activist and author T M Krishna. The first session to be streamed under the culture-meets-literature initiative has T M Krishna speaking about the intersection of the individual and the art. This event was a part of 2018’s Tata Literature Live, the Mumbai LitFest.

June 4; 6 p.m: Listen in to a recorded session from NCPA’s International Jazz Festival 2019. The session features 25 musicians from across the world.

June 5; 6 p.m: Zakir Hussain on tabla, Anantha R Krishnan on mridangam, Navin Sharma on dholak and Sabir Khan on sarangi will regale listeners in this recorded version of a 2016 event.

June 6; 6 p.m: In this session, the Symphony Orchestra of India is joined by singers from Russia to celebrate the NCPA’s 50th anniversary.

June 7; 6 p.m: Dancer Priyadarsini Govind’s performance Hasati was performed at the NCPA Mudra dance festival in 2019, portraying different shades of humour in Indian poetry through Bharatanatyam.

(All events will stream on NCPA Mumbai’s YouTube channel and will be available to view for a week)