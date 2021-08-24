Symphony Orchestra of India’s call for composers

24 August 2021 19:50 IST

The Mumbai-based Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI) invites Indian composers to send in compositions.

Selected compositions will be performed or recorded by musicians of the SOI or the SOI Chamber Orchestra. The composers will receive an honorarium and publicity on the National Centre for the Performing Arts and SOI social media platforms.

“SOI has always been at the forefront in providing a platform to encourage musical talent. Through the Call for Composers initiative, we aim to promote our local composers and present their work to a much larger audience,” says violin virtuoso Marat Bisengaliev, the orchestra’s director.

The orchestra, founded in 2006 by Khushroo N Suntook and Bisengaliev, has worked with renowned conductors including Charles Dutoit, Martyn Brabbins, Carlo Rizzi, Alexander Anissimov, Christoph Poppen, and more.

Applicants must be above 18 and Indian citizens or hold an Overseas Citizenship Of India card.

For more information, visit soimumbai.com/callforcomposers