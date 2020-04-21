Swarathma guitarist Jishnu Dasgupta has lockdown playlist recommendations for you

Blast from the Past

Sweetness Follows by R.E.M

A dark yet gorgeous, brooding tune that is about still striving to find a way to live your life filled with joy and wonder and staying all together — not a bad message for the times we’re going through.

High Hopes (Live Pulse) by Pink Floyd

This song’s live version with the massive church bell chiming out a constant pulse in the key of C is almost hypnotic.

Weather With You by Crowded House

I’ve returned to this song’s lilting chorus of taking the weather with you, as a wonderful message for keeping your chin up in these times.

New Music

Earth by EOB

A Radiohead member you don’t hear about much is Ed O’Brien, their rhythm guitarist who has come up with a great solo effort that is a step away from what British indie sound is usually like.

Sleep by aswekeepsearching

One of my favourite indie bands right now are these post-rockers who are bringing in some serious songwriting chops to the table. Their latest, Sleep, is definitely worth a spin.

Befikre by Naalayak

Known for an electric stage act and high-energy songs, it’s refreshing to see the Delhi indie rockers evolve sonically to what I consider their best effort yet.

The Feel Good Playlist

New Shoes by Paolo Nutini

This song never fails to lift spirits! I first heard it on a shoe commercial (surprise, surprise!) and it immediately became a earworm thanks to the simple but brilliant songwriting.

Budapest by George Ezra

It is hard to fathom how a young singer like Ezra could own that delightful deep voice and write such gorgeous melodies.

Anjaane by Strings

I played this song to my two boys, aged five and 10, as an introduction to 1990s pop, and immediately felt a resurgence of a feel-good vibe from my college common room TV sessions. What a great song!

We would love to know how you are keeping busy at home. Tell us what you are listening to at metro@thehindu.co.in