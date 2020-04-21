Music

Swarathma guitarist Jishnu Dasgupta has lockdown playlist recommendations for you

Vishnu Dasgupta, guitarist of indie band Swarathma

Vishnu Dasgupta, guitarist of indie band Swarathma   | Photo Credit: Vedant Modani by special arrangement

Jishnu is listening to nostalgic numbers from the likes of Pink Floyd, as well as fresh tracks from indie bands like aswekeepsearching

Blast from the Past

Sweetness Follows by R.E.M

A dark yet gorgeous, brooding tune that is about still striving to find a way to live your life filled with joy and wonder and staying all together — not a bad message for the times we’re going through.

High Hopes (Live Pulse) by Pink Floyd

This song’s live version with the massive church bell chiming out a constant pulse in the key of C is almost hypnotic.

Weather With You by Crowded House

I’ve returned to this song’s lilting chorus of taking the weather with you, as a wonderful message for keeping your chin up in these times.

New Music

Earth by EOB

A Radiohead member you don’t hear about much is Ed O’Brien, their rhythm guitarist who has come up with a great solo effort that is a step away from what British indie sound is usually like.

Sleep by aswekeepsearching

One of my favourite indie bands right now are these post-rockers who are bringing in some serious songwriting chops to the table. Their latest, Sleep, is definitely worth a spin.

Befikre by Naalayak

Known for an electric stage act and high-energy songs, it’s refreshing to see the Delhi indie rockers evolve sonically to what I consider their best effort yet.

The Feel Good Playlist

New Shoes by Paolo Nutini

This song never fails to lift spirits! I first heard it on a shoe commercial (surprise, surprise!) and it immediately became a earworm thanks to the simple but brilliant songwriting.

Budapest by George Ezra

It is hard to fathom how a young singer like Ezra could own that delightful deep voice and write such gorgeous melodies.

Anjaane by Strings

I played this song to my two boys, aged five and 10, as an introduction to 1990s pop, and immediately felt a resurgence of a feel-good vibe from my college common room TV sessions. What a great song!

We would love to know how you are keeping busy at home. Tell us what you are listening to at metro@thehindu.co.in

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
The Hindu MetroPlus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 21, 2020 6:54:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/music/swarathma-guitarist-jishnu-dasgupta-has-lockdown-playlist-recommendations-for-you/article31397267.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY