Swara Samrat Festival saw starlit days, candlelit evenings

Come winter and Kolkata decks up with inviting spread of music at a grand scale. Among all other big soirees jostling around the weekends, the 8th Swara Samrat Festival stood out for its exclusively designed three eight-hour-long sessions spread over two weekends, one of which marked as Alaap, featured handpicked young maestros at Uttam Manch while the other two ‘starlit days’ were organised at Nazrul Manch.

Ardent alaap

Sanjukta Biswas

Even in an era when gharanas are giving way in favour of synthetics in every walk of life, the distinct charm of pedigree never fails to attract. This was proven by the Agra oriented delightful musicality of Sanjukta Biswas while interpreting the regal character of Shuddh Kalyan (vilambit Ektal and medium Teental, drut Teental tarana). Her deep mellow voice negotiated the ravines of the lower depths with heavy and curvy resonating meends. Her well-structured melodic sentences, incorporating thrills of rhythmic patterns juxtaposed with emotive bol-based elaborations displayed varied moods of love and surrender very effectively while respecting the elephantine gait of the raga.

Each phrase, keeping the chosen pattern in flow, culminated on the sam very smoothly. She showed off huge-grained gamak taans in bada khayal while her pearly fine-grained fast taans added to the beauty of tarana. Rupashree Bhattacharya’s seasoned harmonium and Soumen Nandy’s perceptive tabla added aesthetic value to this music-making which was even more enjoyable in the Pilu thumri (‘Akhiyan dhundh rahin’ set to jat). The focus on Madhyam and soulful bol banav changed the ambience suddenly and closed with a euphoric laggi.

Soulful raga

The clear contour of Maru Bihag, a raga chosen by sarod virtuoso Abhishek Lahiri, was revealed by the very first phrase and its beauty emerged effortlessly through soulful alap in which both Madhyams played pivotal roles. Rhythm-play and powerful bolkari, punctuated with soft melodic phrases, weaved in the jod while jhala arrived with an interesting dancing gait.

An inspired Shubh Maharaj made his entry with a long, powerful utthaan; but Lahiri’s medium rupak gatkari remained pensive. Both shared the bliss of melody and rhythm together but did not miss the chance to show their mastery in their respective arenas, especially during sitarkhani based gatkari which left the pathos zone in favour of happy merriment. The fast Teental jhala sparkled with high-speed sawal-jawab between sarod and tabla.

Earlier, beginning with a scintillating tabla solo by Aarchik Banerjee, hugely gifted son and disciple of Pandit Subhankar Banerjee, the day’s focus shifted to Mehtab Ali Niazi and his companion Unmesh Banerjee (tabla). Instead of enjoying the sweet melody of Bhimpalasi, the riyaazi ‘sitar sensation’ resorted to dry showmanship based on complex talas. Shubhendu Banerjee’s harmonium solo, supported by Sohon Ghosh, sounded better in the dhun than in his Multani-delineation. Finally, Abhimanyu and Vidha Lal charmed all by the graceful vigour and intricacies of Jaipur gharana as envisaged by their kathak-legend dada-guru Pandit Durga Lal.

With a multi-hued spread having seasoned performers such as Ajoy Chakrabarty (vocal), Kumar Bose (tabla solo), Sujata Mohapatra (Odissi), Karaikudi Mani and Subhankar Banerjee (mridangam-tabla duet) along with Nishat Khan (sitar), Aashish Khan (sarod), Arati Ankalikar (vocal), Ronu Majumdar with Atul Upadhye (flute-violin duet), the next weekend throbbed with pulsating presentations to which their heavyweight accompanists contributed a lot. Young santoor virtuoso Rahul Sharma (Bhimpalasi and Pahadi dhun) with Ramkumar Mishra (tabla) also added an extra thrill and energy.

Dhrupad maestro Uday Bhawalkar, apparently, remained untouched by the tantalising music when he chose to approach his raga Bhimpalasi with love and peace. The elongated, steady, tuneful swaras explored the lower octave with the vocal support of sustained notes provided by Sagar Morankar and Prasanna, his disciples on the tanpuras. His middle to a lower octave dives were very gentle and meends carved the bends by stretching the chosen note very slowly over others like a sheer veil.

Power-packed leaps

Conversely, his power-packed leaps from one octave to another with unpredictable patterns amazed one with their easy charm. The slow jod swayed with soothing wave-like movements between two notes while its faster segment had heavy gamaks. At this point, Pratap Awad’s pakhawaj joined in to enhance the beauty of melody-dipped rhythmic patterns envisaged by Bhawalkar. This camaraderie continued when he sang two compositions set to chautal and sooltal.

The glitzy stage decor with two giant screens placed before the wings on both sides of the stage with an eye for aesthetic details, and musical compeering by Madhumanti Maitra and Mounita Chattopadhyay made this fest look very modern but with a convention-loving heart.