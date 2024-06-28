A foundation for the performing arts

Dr Muddu Mohan is a retired IAS officer, and a Hindustani classical singer. A student of Basavaraj Rajguru and the late Padma Vibhushan Dr Gangubai Hangal, he took to singing as a child during his stay in Raichur, where he hails from.

ADVERTISEMENT

His passion is not only restricted to music but all forms of performing arts. It is this interest that is his driving force in launching the Swara Foundation, a public charitable trust, with the aim of propagating Indian classical dance and music among the youth . “As the tagline suggests, Swara is a forum to promote Indian Classical arts,” says Mohan from his residence in Rajajinagar, which will also act as Swara Foundation’s temporary office. “This endeavour also aims to preserve the arts in their original classical forms.”

The foundation aims to provide a platform and promote classical concerts in the city and rural areas. “We are looking at promoting women and differently-abled artistes, organising workshops and programmes for artistes and bringing together budding and seasoned artistes by forming a learning bridge.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Learning a classical art form does not give instant results, says Mohan. “It takes years of dedication and patience. That is one major aspect we are looking at promoting as the world today is all about instant gratification.”

Swara Foundation will be inaugurated by the Governor of Karnataka, Thaawar Chand Gehlot and followed by Sangeetotsava & Sanman, a series of classical dance and music programmes. Starting with a jugalbandi between Shailesh Bhagavat (shehnai) and Rafique Khan (sitar), which will be followed by a Bharatantayam dance recital by Malavika Nair, and a Hindustani vocal performance by Mohan and Padmashree Venkatesh Kumar.

“We will also have a felicitation programme for Bhairatidevi Rajguru, Vinayak Torvi and Venkatesh Kumar who will be honoured for their dedication and contribution to the world of classical music,” says Mohan.

Sangeetotsava and Sanman by Swara Foundation will be on June 29 at 4 pm at Ravindra Kalakshetra, JC Road. It is open to all.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.