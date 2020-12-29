Sushant Divgikar: ‘There is very little entertainment content that involves queer stories’

29 December 2020 11:27 IST

Reality show star-turned-singer Sushant Divgikar on his recent single ‘Diamond,’ which features him in his drag avatar of Rani Ko-He-nur

Sushant Divgikar’s début single has been a long time coming; the former Bigg Boss (Hindi) contestant has made no secret of his desire to craft a career in music.

For someone who says “music has always been my first love”, Sushant’s acquaintance with Salman Khan, who is the host of Bigg Boss, helped him land a couple of opportunities with Bollywood composers. The two tracks he recorded for films, however, were not picked up and his musical career did not get off to the beginning he expected.

“To my face, people have told me that you are too gay for the art forms I have pursued, be it dance or music,” says Sushant, who has been open about his sexual orientation.

“We don’t get the exposure because we are queer. I want to tell people to take a chance on us. We don’t need special favours... just give us equal opportunities,” he says. When opportunity didn’t present itself, Sushant took matters into his hands. The result is ‘Diamond’ — a track that features him in his drag persona as Rani Ko-He-nur and has him sing in his distinctive falsetto.

Sushant Divgikar | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Loving thyself

On the concept of the track, Sushant says, “A diamond only takes form after it has gone through a process. Likewise, all of us have our own journeys and struggles. The struggles are real for all and no one person’s experience is superior or inferior to the other person.” He adds: “I wanted to send a positive message that self love is above all love. Once you start accepting your true self, other people’s narratives won’t define you or dictate how you wish to live your life.”

Sushant, who is also a qualified industrial psychologist, says that ‘Diamond’ was filmed in his house during lockdown.

On his use of the drag persona, he says, “I created this avatar because I wanted people to understand that drag is a performance art, and it is not just cross dressing. I’m gender fluid, hence the name, because Rani is a queen but Ko-He-nur has a he in it.”

He has appeared and performed as Rani Ko-He-nur on stage during live shows in the past; Sushant credits singer Usha Uthup for discovering his singing talent. “She was the one who told me not to hold back. I discovered that I have a four octave and six semitone range because she gave me my first opportunity in front of a live audience. I realised [my voice] was a gift,” he says.

Sushant has to train both his voices equally consistently. Although there are few people who can sing as fluently as he does in falsetto, Sushant says acceptance has been slow.

“Acceptance is minuscule because representation is minuscule. There are no [major] pop culture references for LGBTQ+ artistes in India. My references were Freddie Mercury and Elton John, but I hope I will help open a few more doors for others,” he says, adding, “In entertainment, we also undermine the sensibilities and sensitivities of our audience, which is why there is very little content that involves queer stories.”

He, however, does look forward to opportunities from the film industry.

“I would be lying if I said Bollywood wasn’t a part of my childhood. Let’s see. I want to be a bit sassy and say that the music composers can save a bit of money because I can sing both male and female parts,” he laughs.