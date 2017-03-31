Susarla K Mahathi: Evocative artistry on display

She was cool and composed and her singing was pleasantly evocative. The pervasive spiritual vibes at Lalitha Peetham further enlivened its balmy effect. Young vocalist Susarla K Mahathi had a considerable audience for her concert under the aegis of Sri Vijaya Thyagaraja Sangeetha Sabha Visakhapatnam.

She began it with Sarasijanabha a varnam of Swathi Tirunal in raga Kambhoji and proceeded to take up Mahadevasutha in raga Aarabhi. She was teamed with Chaganti Ramya Kiranmayi on violin and Varanasi Jayadeep Sarma on mridangam. The combination ensured young talents come out full in their artistry.

With succinct aalapana raga, Reethi Goula was quite charming. The kriti for this was Ragaratnamalikache of Thyagaraja. The saint composer in this kriti invites the devotees to worship the Lord with ‘ragarathnamalika’, a garland of ragas. Mahathi sang it with a devotional fervour bringing out its quintessential bhakthi bhava to the fore vividly. Good swarakalpana added an additional beauty to this piece.

Delineation of raga Varali was reflective her strong grounding. In an exhaustive treatment, she unfolded its intricate aspects keeping its beauty intact. The kriti, she chose for this was Mamava Meenakshi of Muthuswamy Dikshitar. With flowing neraval at Syame Sankari and good swarakalpana, it found appreciative applause. Before taking up the main piece, she sang Bhogendrasayinam of Swathi Tirunal in Kunthalavali and then picked up raga Saveri , the main item, for elaboration. The kriti for this was Devi Pavane again of Swathi Tirunal. With smooth neraval at Samajapungava and swarakalpana, her presentation was fairly appealing in its musical charm. Kalyanagopalam of sage Narayana Theertha in raga Sindhubhairavi and Nadasudhamayi in Kapi were other notables in her concert.

Ramya Kiranmayi’s bow sparkled in its response particularly to ragas Varali and Saveri that further beautified the presentation.