‘Supporting art is not a priority for the government,’ says Shubha Mudgal

Shubha Mudgal believes artistes should stop being silent about issues that affect them

The term ‘powerful’ not only defines her voice and musical concepts, but her thoughts too. Hindustani vocalist Shubha Mudgal is that rare Indian musician who fights for the rights of her community, forthrightly discusses the country’s political developments, and passionately advocates equality and social justice. Seldom do we get this from artistes, especially those from the classical field, who are perhaps too occupied in the single-minded pursuit of their art. Mudgal’s recent efforts to help disadvantaged musicians during the pandemic are praiseworthy and draw attention to systemic disparities in the performing arts. Excerpts from an interview:

The current crisis is tough for the performing arts community. What’s the road ahead?

The road ahead seems uncertain, full of challenges and pitfalls. I hear that the search for an effective vaccine is underway. But it isn’t as if all our troubles will miraculously disappear when the vaccine is ready. The economic crisis cannot be cured by any vaccine, and recovering from it may take several years. In this situation, it cannot be denied that the arts are at great peril as are artistes.

It is also a fact that almost every part of the world has been affected badly. So when we ask for help and support for any one community or sector, we must do so with the realisation that there have been disruptions and loss in every direction.

Under the circumstances, it might be best to plan for a long and arduous road towards recovery.

The pandemic has also exposed the socio-economic disparity in the performing arts. How could we address this?

For any systemic change to take place, policy-makers have to get involved. And I don’t see that happening. In the eyes of the government, art and culture are not essential, and support to them is not a priority. Even before the COVID-19 crisis, government-funded events, projects and grants paid artistes very poorly. The amounts paid by state-run radio, television, or even by government-funded academies and organisations are pitiable. Artistes in this country would become impoverished if their earnings were solely from such sources.

On the other hand, we are taxed like any other individual, business or service. We are in the 18% GST bracket, which is the second highest slab! There are no subsidies, no special schemes for the arts, even though I do realise that subsidies are not the answer.

Can we be naive enough to expect our policy-makers to have any vision or empathy for the arts? Across political parties, election after election, we vote into power men and women who are accused of the most heinous crimes and corruption. Even those of our artistes who are nominated to Parliament rarely do anything for the benefit of the arts. Some never attend Parliament, others sit silently, and only the rare exceptions make a difference to the life of artistes.

Artistes themselves too need to ask for a change. How can there be any change when nobody voices the need for betterment? Artistes are ambassadors for so many good causes — from wildlife to swachhta, and more.

It is fantastic that artistes are valued as influencers, but when it comes to their own field , very few are willing to openly accept that there is a need to clean up the mess, for establishing greater equality, doing away with hierarchies, and creating a more artiste-friendly ecosystem.

What is the idea behind your initiative, Gift A Concert?

Gift A Concert is a small attempt to create a sustainable revenue-generating model for artistes. I know that many others are also coming up with ideas.

Aneesh [Pradhan, her husband] and I came up with this initiative because we felt that the online medium is suitable for an on-demand performance format, which can be hosted by any individual or group who would like to support the arts but not as a charitable cause. So, if anyone wants to gift a performance for a special occasion or just for the love of the arts, they can get together, select an artiste, a duration, date and time for an online performance, and pay the artiste a fee. For instance, if I wanted to listen to a flautist play raag Shankara, maybe on my birthday, I can select an artiste from the Gift A Concert website, find out the performance fee, and book a performance if the terms are mutually satisfactory. I can gift myself or my family can gift the performance to me.

Recently, you wrote an article on the lack of representation of musicians in various policy-making bodies for music. What can they do to be more inclusive?

I think communication has become quite simple with technology. If the authorities or the music industry wanted to consult artistes, all they would need is [to create] an online form that artistes could fill, or even send a voice note with. Their responses could have been collated and compiled and referred to. They could then have discovered what artistes in different parts of the country require, what challenges they face, and what needs to be done to assuage their fears and provide some relief. This is not about charity but making it less challenging to make an honest living as a musician in the current situation.

Charitable efforts are admirable, but I think it is equally important to see how musicians and ancillary professionals can resume work and start earning a livelihood. And for that, the powers that be need to have their ear to the ground, and not take decisions that reek of condescension and apathy.

Why is the performing arts community silent about the socio-political climate in the country?

I disagree with you. More than ever before, artistes are now politically aligned and vocal about their affiliations. Today, some of the most abusive trolls are artistes. You will find most of them silent when any issue regarding the arts is discussed. But anything political, and they will come at you with all guns blazing. I can only say that each artiste must do what he or she believes in and make independent choices to support whatever and whoever they want to.

