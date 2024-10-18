Sunitha Sarathy’s ‘Had Enough‘ is a clarion call to women to reclaim their position in society

Playback singer-songwriter Sunitha Sarathy’s ‘Had enough’ was born of frustration. Sunitha, who drew inspiration from her own experiences, says: “I wrote the song as a response to the countless times I’ve been belittled, sexually harassed and silenced,” adding that she wanted to write a song that would “ignite a fire within women, urging them to reclaim their power and challenge the status quo”.

The song features vocals by playback singers Nithyashree Venkatramanan, Soundarya Bala Nandakumar and Saindhavi. Soundarya, who is also an actor, says, ”Sunitha akka asked if I would like to be a part of her own composition at a time when I was deeply disturbed by the Kolkata doctor’s rape and murder. She has been my idol since school days and I was happy to be singing a song written by her, with her. “

The lyrics in English, Hindi and Tamil are a scathing indictment of misogynist norms, with the singers conveying anguish and outrage. Music has long been a potent force for social commentary, protest, and change. According to National award-winning music director Aravind Murali, the song can provide a soundtrack for resistance and empowerment.

‘Had Enough’s’ driving rhythm, distorted guitars and soaring harmonies create a sense of urgency, mirroring the anger that fuels the lyrics. Music producer Jones Rupert blends elements of rock, pop, and fusion, crafting a sonic landscape that is both rebellious and infectious.

Sunitha says, “I wanted the melody and music to convey the emotions women felt, while keeping it simple so that the average person can sing along or hum it. I also wanted the rhythm to be upbeat with subtle Indian elements. The first part of the song conveys anger and frustration. Towards the latter half, the melody changes to convey hope and belief in our freedom.”

The music video directed by cinematographer Subash features cameo roles by playback singer Sayanora Philip, singer and composer Khatija Rahman, and Chinmayi Sripada. The Hindi lyrics were written by Alok Sankaran. “‘Had Enough’ has given women, including me, the courage to speak out against any kind of harassment,” says former Bollywood singer turned ICF PCC coach Avril Quadros.

The song has garnered close to a million views on Instagram and is available on Spotify, Apple iTunes and YouTube.

