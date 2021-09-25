Sunday quiz: on vinyl records

1. In 1949, RCA introduced seven-inch-wide 45-rpm disks that were more durable and more easily portable than the heavy shellac 78-rpm discs. They were also cheap to make and to buy, which made them easy to market to teenagers in the mid-1950s. A 45 was also the best to use in radio stations and jukeboxes. If a band wanted its music to become popular, it needed to fit on a 45 disc. This led to the birth of ‘pop’ music as we know it. What still-important feature of pop music has its origins in the physical limitations of a 45 disc?