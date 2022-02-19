Sunday Quiz | Strange deaths in music

2. On February 20, 1959, a 16-year-old rock-and-roll guitarist played his first gig in the Temple De Hirsch synagogue basement in Seattle. During the interval he was fired from the band due to "wild" playing and stealing the spotlight away from others. By the time of his death just 11 years later in 1970, he quickly became one of the most influential guitarists of all time. Known for playing a right-handed guitar upside down, playing with his teeth, and even setting his guitar on fire, who was this iconic guitarist who gave you an experience you would never forget?