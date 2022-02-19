Sunday Quiz | Strange deaths in music
A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley
Sunday Quiz | Strange deaths in music
Sunday Quiz | Strange deaths in music
1. Born on February 20, 1967, Kurt Donald Cobain was a genre-defining singer and songwriter whose angst-fuelled songs influenced an entire generation of musicians. The band he started with two others were was active only for 7 seven years. and He released three albums but became the leading force in rock with that generation. Their punk aesthetic songs about social alienation and ‘come as you are’ attitude led to the rise of a new genre called 'Grunge' till the singer’s death in 1994. What was the name of this band which comes from a central tenet of Buddhism?
