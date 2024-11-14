 />
Sunburn Goa 2024 to be held at Dhargalim in North Goa

Located just 15 kilometers from Mopa Airport (Manohar International Airport), the venue will provide easy access for both domestic and international festivalgoers

Published - November 14, 2024 02:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A look at Sunburn

A look at Sunburn | Photo Credit: X/ @SunburnFestival

Sunburn Goa 2024, India’s leading electronic dance music festival, will be held at a new location this year: Dhargalim in North Goa, from December 28 to 30. Known for its open landscapes and lush surroundings, Dhargalim offers an ideal festival environment, with its scenic proximity to popular beaches like Mandrem, Ashwem, and Arambol, and cultural sites that promise visitors an authentic Goan experience. Located just 15 kilometers from Mopa Airport (Manohar International Airport), the venue will provide easy access for both domestic and international festivalgoers.

Skrillex and Peggy Gou announced as fresh headliners for Sunburn Goa 2024

This year’s Sunburn lineup is headlined by major EDM icons, including Skrillex, Swedish legend Alesso, and Peggy Gou from South Korea. The lineup also features KSHMR, known for his distinctive fusion of Indian and Western musical styles, as well as Yellow Claw and ARGY.

Additional highlights include anticipated performances by Cosmic Gate, Sam Gellaitry, Joel Corry, and a dynamic B2B set from Ahadadream and Manara. Over 150 acts will take the stage, including artists like DJ Lion, Gian Nobilee, Teri Miko, and Julia Bliss, offering a blend of global sounds that have become synonymous with Sunburn’s immersive experience.

