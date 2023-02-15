Sumeet Bellary: ‘One has to go beyond melody’

February 15, 2023 01:34 pm | Updated 01:34 pm IST

Chhatriwali was released on January 20 on a streaming platform with no frills or fuss. Just when one thought that the Hindi comedy would be lost in a sea of content, it started getting talked about. The wedding song, ‘Special Edition Kudi’ picturised on Rakul Preet Singh and Sumeet Vyas was a chart-topper. Sumeet Bellary composed the catchy number with Sunidhi Chauhan and Gandhharv Sachdeva providing the vocals.

Sumeet, who hails from Bellary, Karnataka, has composed for Hindi films including Fukrey Returns (‘Tu Mera Bhai Nahi Hai’, ‘Bura Na Mano Bholi Hai’) and Fuddu ( ‘Tu Zaroorat Nahi Tu Zaroori Hai’ and ‘Curves Mere Killer Killer’).

“I am thrilled with the response “Special Edition Kudi” has received,” says the composer. ”It has become the wedding song of the year.” Director Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar and producer Ronnie Screwvala reached out to Sumeet. ”They asked me if I had a wedding song. As the film was being shot in Karnal in Punjab, my team and I gave a demo of song with Punjabi beats and we were on”.

A lot goes into the making of a song, besides the composition, says Sumeet. “One has to go beyond melody, which helps connect emotionally to people, and be proficient with the technology and concept of the song. The manner in which you work with sound, mix and master — all matter. If even one aspect does not work, the song will fall apart.”

Sumeet, who started off as an assistant music director, says besides melody he is trained in technicalities and instrumentation. The musician/composer is currently working on an independent single which he plans to release next month.

Chhatriwali is currently streaming on Zee5