Sudha Ragunathan’s concert proved the stage is her world

December 12, 2023 03:56 pm | Updated 03:56 pm IST

Sudha Ragunathan’s recent concert for Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan was a vibrant tapestry of creative explorations. Her choice of compositions was an outcome of the long years spent on the concert stage. Opening with the lively ‘Arunodayame’ in raga Bowli composed by Lalgudi Jayaraman, she set the tone for the concert.

Sudha next sang ‘Pahi pahi bala ganapathe’ in Hamsadhwani, a composition by Mazhavai Chidambara Bharathi. Her rendition not only paid homage to tradition but also conveyed with ease the emotion in the piece.

One of the highlights was ‘Sugunamule’ in Chakravakam by Tyagaraja. Sudha’s rendition was marked by exquisite sangatis and kalpanaswaras, crafting a melodic serenity at the phrase ‘Sundara raghurama’. The long keezhkala phrases brought in the bright shades of the raga. Her gradual lead to a crescendo of fast-speed swaras garnered applause from the audience.

Cascading brigas

At times, the Shanmukhapriya raga alapana with cascading brigas seemed to linger longer on certain phrases. However, Sudha’s mastery over the raga’s intricacies came through.

Embar Kannan’s violin complemented her expressions well in the kriti ‘Parvati Nayakane’ by Papanasam Sivan. Her neraval in the charanam line ‘Nee maravadenaiyaal’ saw each avarthanam of the kalpanaswara landing in nishadam, enhancing the lyrical beauty.

The tani avarthanam by Neyveli Skandasubramanian (mridangam) and R. Raman (morsing) was a display of rhythmic prowess. Together, they enhanced the Hamsadhwani composition and the main Shanmukhapriya piece.

Sudha’s choice of the concluding pieces provided a fitting finale to the concert. ‘Dangurava sari hariya’ by Purandaradasa and the Kavadi Chindu ‘Vallik kanavan’, both folk-inspired, were a delightful departure from the classical realm. Jayadeva’s Ashtapadi ‘Nindati Chandana’, in Darbari Kanada evoked a majestic and serene ambience.

Sudha displayed her creative streak with improvisations to Lalgudi Jayaraman’s Behag tillana that made up for an enchanting musical experience.

