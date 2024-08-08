Strings come alive in Bengaluru this weekend

Marta Pereira Da Costa

August 9 and 10, 9:30 pm onwards

Windmills, Whitefield

Tickets: ₹3,000 (seating), ₹1,500 (standing) via BookMyShow.com

Jazz meets traditional Portuguese music styles at guitarist Marta Pereira da Costa’s concerts at Windmills. Performing on Friday and Saturday, the artiste will be joined by João Jose Pita on a seven-string guitar and Andre Sousa Machado on percussion and drums.

A description for the event from Windmills hails Da Costa as a pioneer in the world of Fado, a lamenting, melancholy style of Portuguese music that originated in the early 19th century. Da Costa has been recognised as a key artiste in redefining the Portuguese guitar’s role in Fado music across the world.

The description adds, “In a domain traditionally dominated by men, she has carved a unique space for herself, bringing the instrument into the limelight. Her performances take audiences on a captivating journey through the rich tapestry of Fado and traditional Portuguese music. With a style that is both intense and dynamic, yet guided by profound sensitivity and delicacy, Marta’s music is imbued with a quintessentially Portuguese essence. Her guitar strings traverse new soundscapes, blending jazz, world music, and Portuguese music while preserving the core authenticity of Fado.”

Sick Society

August 10, 8 pm onwards

Bira 91 Taproom, Koramangala

Tickets: ₹499 via Skillboxes.com, plus ₹500 cover charge at the door

On the back of releasing their new song ‘Soul’ in late July, city-based alternative rock band Sick Society are performing at Bira 91 Taproom. The show will see them also pay tribute to American metal band System Of A Down, with an opening set from singer Roshan Daniel who will perform rock and metal songs as well.

Sick Society have been releasing music since 2020 and have already put out two full-length albums and an EP, plus a handful of singles. Vocalist Kiran Paul says, “Our new single ‘Soul’ showcases our evolving sound and offers a glimpse of what’s to come in our upcoming albums. This track is particularly special to us; it took nearly four years to shape this sound.”

In addition to Kiran on vocals, Sick Society comprises drummer Abin Thej, lead guitarist Harikrishnan PV and co-guitarist Akshay Vijay. Talking about their upcoming show this week the band says, “It’s not just a gig but a celebration of our new music. We invite everyone to join us and be part of the ‘Soul’ release. Let’s bring the music back and relive the magic of the post-grunge era together.”

Bangalore Thrash Fest

August 11, 5 pm onwards

Fandom at Gilly’s Redefined, Koramangala

Tickets: ₹650 and ₹750 via Insider.in, plus ₹500 cover charge at the door

If you like your heavy metal to be fast, roaring and pummeling, thrash metal by the bucketload arrives at Fandom this week for the first edition of Bangalore Thrash Fest. Organised by Into The Pit, the lineup brings together several topline bands in Indian metal to be a part of the mix.

Pune-based trio Kasck, for example, are performing at Bangalore Thrash Fest on the back of performing at Wacken Open Air festival in Germany, while Kerala act Amorphia are just warming up before a massive Europe tour through September and October. The lineup is rounded out by local metallers Speedtrip, plus thrash metal bands such as Sabotage from Mumbai (who released their new album Pishach to start the year in January 2024) and Splinter from Pune.

The event description adds, “This festival marks the inaugural thrash fest in the southern part of India, promising an unforgettable experience for metal enthusiasts nationwide.”

All profit from ticket sales will be donated to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund to help efforts in the aftermath of the Wayanad landslides.

