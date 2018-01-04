Alapana showed her strength

A notable feature of the concerts held under the auspices of the Sri Thyaga Brahma Gana Sabha is the brief introduction of the performing artistes at the commencement of a recital.

Singing at Vani Mahal, Shruthi Shankar Kumar showcased her considerable talent before a big audience during an afternoon concert. This Chartered Accountant’s asset is her charming voice. One also had occasion to listen to this disciple of Delhi P. Sundararajan, the violin maestro, during the last December season. A deft delivery of the alapana in Kalyani, midway through the performance, was an ample demonstration of the artiste’s strength.

She presented the varnam ‘Karunimpa’ with an emotive appeal, characteristic of raga Sahana. Muthuswami Dikshitar’s ‘Kanchadalayatakshi Kamakshi,’ in Kamalamanohari came next. The song in the derivative scale of Sarasangi was enjoyable, as much as the improvisation gave Anuthama Murali (violin) a window to display her delicate touch.

Tyagaraja’s ‘Nammi vachchina nannu nayamuga brovave,’ one of the Kovur pancharatnams, set in Kalyani, was the first of the two lead compositions of the recital. Mysore Vasudevachar’s ‘Bhajare manasa,’ in Abheri, was the other. Reflecting on the overall performance, one wondered whether it was always such a great idea to sing two long compositions in a 90-minute recital. But then, artistes are better placed to exercise judgment on such questions. ‘Charanam charanam Raghurama,’ in Asaveri and ‘Govardana Giridhara,’ were the other kritis that featured in the recital. The accompaniment by Anuthama and Sreenath Vishwanath (mridangam) was impressive.