Hyderabad-based singer, songwriter and composer Sri Soumya Varanasi hosts a workshop on classical music at unusual venues, seeing it as an opportunity to present different dimensions of music to a new audience. Soumya, who performs classical music with a contemporary touch, has a busy month: conducting a music workshop for SoMa’s M&MS (Music and Mind Series) at The Moonshine Project in Jubilee Hills (September 21), and presenting a second episode of The Kutcheri Project by SoMa (September 29) at The Stage in District 150, Madhapur.

Connection with music

Soumya was 12 when she felt a connection with music. Over time, this ‘small rooted thought’ led her to learn and to contribute to the art. Even while singing the same song at different concerts, she would reflect on its presentation and consider what new perspective she could add to it. Having trained formally in Carnatic music in her childhood, the musician also forayed into light music, Western and Hindustani music and film songs.

Viewing music as an entity that she would prefer not to put a tag or label on, she has learned to take positives from different genres and bring out the best in her performances. ”I’ve been fortunate that all my gurus have seen music that way,” says Soumya, presently a disciple of eminent musician Bombay Jayashri.

Launch of music school

The versatile musician-guru established a music school, Dhruvam, in 2016 , She was pleasantly surprised to discover that children grasp and perceive music in the very first session and understand it once they form a bond with it. “From feeling bored to asking questions like ‘Are these two songs of the same ragam?’ created a thought process within me,” she recollects. That was her inspiration to do something more than teaching. “Maybe it could inspire one person who has a different opinion on Indian classical music, not just Carnatic music, because I have personally benefited so much from it.”

With the launch of Dhruvam, a thematic concept in 2019, she collaborated with various musicians to perform classical music with a touch of fusion and also did harmonies and a cappella with her students.

Having assisted composer MM Keeravani (in Baahubali and RRR) and with S S Thaman for background music in a couple of movies where there is traditional music involved — like ‘maguva maguva’ in Vakeel Saab — people request her to sing a couple of film songs during concerts. “I tell them, ‘I am not against film songs. I will do something else, listen and give me feedback,”’ recalls Sowmya who sang the ghazal ‘Aaj Jane Ki Zid Na Karo’ during a concert.

Fusion acts

Some of her thematic fusion acts have featured the kriti ‘Bho Shambo, Shiva Shambo’ in a jugalbandi with percussionists Pavan Kumarand Ramakrishna, as well as the traditional stotram ‘Aigiri Nandini’ being presented with harmonies and a few English lyrics on empowering women.

Over time, Sowmya shaped her idea slowly and received encouragement from Hemendra Reddy, one of the founders of The Moonshine Project. Calling herself SoMa, she designed a 12-member thematic concert SoMaphia (‘phia’ meaning female saint in Greek) held at Ext by Moonshine in 2023.

The SoMaphia concert portrayed a woman’s phases of life, through various musical compositions. The concert concluded with the song ‘Aigiri Nandini’, urging the audience to listen to their inner voice. “We could be surrounded by 100 different opinions but we have to give space to the one voice speaking to us from within.”

Sowmya admits some people question or dislike her way of presenting classical music with fusion. That makes her doubt herself too, especially when she gets critical or unhealthy feedback. “I ask myself whether I am doing it for the joy of it or for some worldly purpose, to pass on to the next generation.”

Evolving to adapt

To adapt to changing times, she makes an effort to understand her eight-year-old son’s perceptive. “I try to understand his language and thought process to know what today’s children are thinking. It is inspiring. In music, my principle is to delve deep into any composition, without affecting its essence.” While tweaking compositions she goes with her instincts to check if she has enhanced or tampered with the important elements of a composition. “It’s not easy. I check if I can add something valuable, otherwise I present it the way I can.”

In November, she gears up for a lecture on how music adds value to movies, at Annapurna Film Media School and a Carnatic concert at Saptaparni. Hoping to perform at more venues, she says, “I want to work on how Indian classical music can be delivered to the next generation. If someone wants to be a part of my concerts, I want to create a small slot for them.”

